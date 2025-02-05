'We the people reject Project 2025!' Anti-Trump protests planned today across US

Protests against President Donald Trump were planned across the nation Wednesday by a group "supporting the free expression of regular Americans’ dissatisfaction with the embrace of Project 2025" −and actions by the administration since Trump took office.

The protests come days after rallies in opposition of Trump's immigration policies were held across the country.

"We the people reject Project 2025!" the 50501 Movement − 50 states, 50 protests, one day − proclaims on its website. Most of the protests are planned for state capitols.

Project 2025 is a lengthy list of proposals that would expand presidential power and impose an ultra-conservative social vision. Protest organizers say Project 2025 seeks to target marginalized groups, heighten surveillance, restrict reproductive rights and slash funding for crucial services such as education and health care while dismantling "the freedoms we cherish."

The 50501 group is also opposed to Trump's executive orders such as cracking down on illegal immigration and pardoning people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders and taken other actions since his inauguration on Jan. 20 to remake and reduce the size of America's 2.2 million-strong federal workforce. Diversity programs have been targeted; government web pages have been scrubbed of gender references.

