People return to UK beaches after cold snap gives way to warmer weather

People enjoy the sunshine on Weymouth beach as the summer season nears its end (Getty Images)

People were pictured returning to beaches across the country this weekend, making the most of the warmer weather following a chilly Arctic blast.

Temperatures reached as high as 19 degrees Celsius in parts of the UK on Saturday after the Met Office reported there had been sub-zero temperatures just a day earlier.

The village of Topcliffe in North Yorkshire experienced a shivering -2.7C on Friday, the forecaster added.

Most of the country also remained dry on Saturday, with rain only falling across Northern Ireland and the west of Scotland.

Temperatures dropped on Thursday night - some even reached below freezing (Met Office)

Moving into Sunday and next week, temperatures may rise further still. A report from the Met Office suggested while “patchy rain” may hit areas of northern England and Wales, with possible “heavier bursts on western hills”, there will be “clear and sunny spells” for most of the UK.

“Expected temperatures will be into the high teens, perhaps even 20C,” the report added.

Temperatures could reach as high as 21C in the capital tomorrow, the Midlands around 18C and much of Scotland around 16C.

And with a ridge of high pressure expected to come in later, next week looks to be dry and warmer for many.

David Oliver, the deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “In the wake of the front on Sunday, high pressure then builds, bringing fine and dry conditions to most parts of the UK for much of next week.

“If any rain develops it is expected to be confined to the extreme northwest of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

“There is a risk of some fog patches overnight and temperatures continue to increase, with many places a little above average by mid-week.”

Belfast, Edinburgh, and Cardiff are all predicted to reach highs of 20C on Tuesday next week. London, meanwhile, could see highs of 23C by the time Wednesday rolls around.