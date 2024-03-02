People rush for flour after aid truck enters Gaza City

STORY: Video obtained by Reuters in Al Zaytun neighborhood, showed men climbing on to the truck to take the large sacks of flour.

The United Nations warns one quarter of Gaza's population is one step from famine.

Aid deliveries to Gaza, particularly the north, have been rare and chaotic, as increased lawlessness, looting and the breakdown of public order following Israel's military offensive has made it extremely unsafe for aid workers to operate.

Health authorities in Gaza said 115 Palestinians standing in line for aid were killed on Thursday (February 29), attributing the deaths to Israeli fire and calling it a massacre.

Israel disputed those figures and said most victims were trampled or run over.