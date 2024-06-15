People share encounters with Phoenix PD after release of DOJ report
After the release of the DOJ's report on the Phoenix Police Department, people are sharing their encounters with officers.
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in Mississippi, where two children of a woman killed in Louisiana were found, one alive and the other dead, authorities said.
The Biloxi man was set for trial next week on three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child.
The family of Susana Morales also addressed the court after the verdict
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover female Mountie who helped break up an alleged murder plot at the Coutts blockade in 2022 was accused in court Friday of flirting with one of the accused to acquire information.
Newly released interrogation video shows Florida woman Susan Lorincz telling detectives she heard her neighbor say she was going to kill her before Lorincz was arrested for fatally shooting the woman through a closed door during a dispute over children playing outside last year.
Leonard Hector Korpie was charged with homicide in connection with the killing of the bar manager at the Jameson's Pub, per police
In 2023, when suggested an 18-year-old, the 58-year-old said, “not young enough,” federal officials said.
WINNIPEG — Police may never be able to talk to the driver of a bus involved in a crash that killed 17 people a year ago near Carberry, Man., a RCMP official said Thursday.
Police say they have identified a suspect in a recent violent assault of a sex worker in the Downtown Eastside.After midnight on June 10, a man picked up a woman near East Hastings Street and Campbell Avenue before assaulting her with a weapon, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). Police say he later pushed her out of the car — an older-model, dark-coloured sedan — near Oppenheimer Park, and she's currently recovering from her injuries.The VPD said Friday that
Police are looking for a man involved in a road rage fight at LAX that put an elderly woman in the hospital after she was knocked down in the scuffle.
Collecting millions from US cocaine profits has always been a problem for Colombian drug cartels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Nashville police officer has been arrested for two counts of felony official misconduct after law enforcement officials say he allegedly participated in adult video while on duty.
The incident happened on June 11 at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, authorities confirmed
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday that the House will go to court to enforce the subpoena against Attorney General Merrick Garland for access to President Joe Biden's special counsel audio interview, hours after the Justice Department refused to prosecute Republicans’ contempt of Congress charge.
Amber Alert ends tragically with one child dead in Mississippi
Exclusive: Lisa Buza Hill was sentenced for stealing money used for a BMW, cosmetic surgery and trips.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former FBI agent was convicted Friday of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while serving as an Alabama state trooper — a law enforcement job he landed even after he was kicked out of the FBI amid earlier claims that he raped a co-worker at knifepoint.
Nearly 20 people robbed a jewelry store in less than two and a half minutes on Wednesday, June 12
It should have been a matchup for the ages. In the red corner, a disgraced former elected official who is currently facing criminal charges and a $148 million ruling against him in a defamation case. In the blue corner, the son of a sitting American president who’s just made history by being found guilty for lying about his illegal drug use when buying a gun.But the head-to-head battle of two of the most ignominious figures in American political life is no longer happening. Hunter Biden has agre
Ieuan Bartlett will never teach again after admitting 12 counts of sexual activity with a child.