People share encounters with Phoenix PD after release of DOJ report

Police say they have identified a suspect in a recent violent assault of a sex worker in the Downtown Eastside.After midnight on June 10, a man picked up a woman near East Hastings Street and Campbell Avenue before assaulting her with a weapon, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). Police say he later pushed her out of the car — an older-model, dark-coloured sedan — near Oppenheimer Park, and she's currently recovering from her injuries.The VPD said Friday that