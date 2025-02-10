People Are Sharing The Bonkers Reasons Their Toddlers Had Tantrums – And Wow

Parents are sharing the cause of their toddlers' tantrums. Christian Bowen on Unsplash

The toddler stage of parenting is absolutely wonderful – they are so full of life and love, and seeing them develop little personalities is simply the best – but boy, oh boy can the tantrums be tough.

One parent took to Reddit to ask other parents to share the reasons their toddlers had a tantrum and the responses are internet gold.

From the little boy who got upset because his hair didn’t have skin (we don’t know either) to the kid who got angry over her parent’s banana-peeling technique, these are the best responses...

1. The silent protest

“My 3 year old wanted apple juice in her pink cup, I gave her that. She then said NO, she wanted Dede (her cousin, my nephew) to pour it. When I told her that Dede wasn’t awake yet but I promise it would ta[s]te the same, she decided to lay on the floor in complete silence while stomping her feet (quietly?!?!) .... naked.... for 45 MINUTES until her cousin came and poured her juice.

“She didn’t cry so I guess that’s a win? Lol.”

- generic-usernme

2. Mad about everything

“My almost 3 year old had a rough day today.

he was mad [sic] that his hair doesn’t have skin,

he wanted lemon juice but [not] lemonade,

he asked for a pet and I told him we already have 2 dogs and 1 cat. Apparently those aren’t pets those are cats and dogs,

he wanted to watch football not the Super Bowl, and

he wanted to go to “good night” sleep, not take a nap.”

- Mama_T-Rex

3. Cookie-gate

“My toddler fed his cookie to the dog and then freaked out that he didn’t have a cookie anymore lol.”

- notdeletingthistime

4. Sandwich placement matters

“Yesterday she was mad I put her sandwich on a plate instead of just putting it in her hands.”

- Indecisive_INFP

5. Bedtime battles

“My four year old told me I was ruining her life because she had to go to bed.”

- Lostwife1905

6. The bath time u-turn

“He didn’t want to take a bath, he refused to take off his pants and shirt. So I got him stripped and into the bath and washed him quickly, then when I drained the tub, he was crying because he wanted to take a bath now…”

- pr0t0cl0wn

7. The food frenzy

“That I was eating! How dare I eat!”

- hellfirekat

8. Caught red-handed

“She got mad because I caught her hand when she tried to poke her baby sister in the eye.”

- TetonRuby

9. Banana skin blues

“I peeled a banana just like we have done every day for the last 2 years. Well today, she wanted it only half-peeled.”

- smarieb0620

10. The mac and cheese mystery

“Her fork had mac and cheese on it rather than a piece of fish. Mac and cheese that she put on her own fork.”

- saphryncat

11. Fruit fingers

“He couldn’t load up his finger tips with the raspberries I served him because they were either too small, too big or too soft and falling apart to fit and stay on. Suffice it to say, they and the bowl they were in went flying.”

- Apprehensive-File370

