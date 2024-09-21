People Are Sharing The Most Disgusting Movies They've Ever Seen, And Some Of These Are Really Extreme

This post contains discussion of violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and animal abuse.

Over on Quora, tons of people answered the question, "Which one is the most disgusting movie in the world?" Obviously, taste is subjective — but, still, some of these really sound beyond the pale:

1."Hands down, The Human Centipede…just hearing the name makes me want to puke. That movie is definitely not well-known because of great acting, but because of how truly disgusting the film was, my God. 🤢🤢🤢 The acting was shit, but what do [you] expect from something like that?"

—Gabriel B., Quora

2."1978’s Pretty Baby starring Brooke Shields. Brooke, who was 11 years old at the time, played a 12-year-old girl who lives in a New Orleans bordello with her mother. Throughout the movie, she falls in love with a man who takes nude pictures of her mother, and they start a romantic relationship after she's sold to sex work. The plot alone gives me the creeps, but the execution is much worse. The nudity wasn't implied, and Brooke had to show her whole body in front of the cameras. Hundreds of people worked on this film, and no one noticed how wrong this was? It truly disgusts me that this film is still in circulation today."

—Vitmor, Quora

3."Salo really takes the cake for me. I mean, it's got it all! Child abuse, sexual abuse, eating shit, and most importantly, the most devastatingly brutal violence I've ever seen."

—Sarah, Quora

4."Irreversible stands out. The primary reasons for disgust are two scenes which have the potential to disturb anyone with a conscience. There's the brutal and inhumane nine-minute rape scene of Monica Bellucci, and a brutal murder by fire extinguisher. These scenes make Irreversible the most disgusting movie ever."

—Tushar D., Quora

5."Womb. The initial story line is simple — Rebecca (Eva Green) and Thomas (Matt Smith) become friends in childhood. When Rebecca returns after decades apart, they fall in love, but unfortunately Thomas dies in an accident, so Rebecca decides to clone Thomas and becomes his surrogate mother. Then, Rebecca raises the cloned kid as her child, and eventually reveals the purpose of the cloning: Rebecca wanted to have a child with her lover. And this happens. She gets pregnant with the help of her cloned son. Disgusting!"

—Jasmine, Quora

6."Nekromantik comes to mind. A man works as an accident site cleaner and coroner’s assistant and he occasionally steals body parts for his girlfriend, who's into necrophilia, to play with. He steals an entire waterlogged corpse at one point, and they proceed to have sex with this bloated thing. At one point, between bouts of sex, they hang the body on the wall, and copious amounts of dark fluids run from it onto the floor. This is a rather uncomfortable movie, but I had an idea of what I was getting myself into."

—Douglas R., Quora

7."I had NO idea what I was about to experience when I made the mistake of watching the uncut version of A Serbian Film. This film was WAY over the top and features every vile perversion you can think of. There is one scene I will not describe that haunted me for weeks — but on the whole, the movie gave me the willies for quite a while. One of my friends flat-out refuses to see it, stating that he's read enough to know it WILL give him nightmares. Trust me. Don’t be curious. STAY AWAY from this one."

—Douglas R., Quora

8."Whatever you do, don't watch 1980's Cannibal Holocaust. At the time, the genre of Italian exploitation movies was quite popular. They were gory, full of sex, and cheap to make. What's not to like, right? As it turns out, the film was a bit too convincing. As a result, filmmaker Ruggero Deodato ended up in an Italian court facing murder charges because authorities believed his movie contained real scenes of the intentional killing of human beings. The film does show the killing of several actual animals, which is disgusting."

—Guy D.M., Quora

9."Grotesque. It's so disturbing. A doctor kidnaps a young couple and forces them into a game of torment that slowly extinguishes their hopes for survival. No one survives in the end. Just watch it."

—Manthan V., Quora

10.“The Devil’s Double. It tells the story of Uday Hussein’s 'body double,' Latif Yahia. The movie is sickening and disgusting. Uday Hussein was that bad."

—Sottolapanca, Quora

And finally...

11."The Girl Next Door, from 2007. It's based on a true story. The movie is about a friendly girl whose parents are away, so they get a caretaker for her. The caretaker is a mean old lady who encourages all the neighborhood children to do whatever they like to her. They proceed to tie her up naked and torture her. I will not spoil the end, but it disturbed me very greatly, and I couldn't stop thinking about it for a while. What really disturbed me the most is that this stuff happens in real life, and some people are really that evil."

—Deepika R., Quora

Got your own shocking finds? See you in the comments!