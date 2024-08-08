People Are Sharing Their Most Important Issues Ahead Of The Election, And This Is The USA I Want To See

This has been one of the most chaotic election seasons in American history. From President Biden stepping out of the race to Kamala Harris coconut tree memes taking over the internet to the failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump to J.D. Vance's "childless cat lady" comments going viral, it's easy to get lost in everything that's happening.

So, we got back to basics and recently asked the BuzzFeed Community about their top issues during this election season. Here's what they had to say:

1."My 25-year-old niece and her peers currently have fewer rights than I had at their age. Currently, they cannot reside in certain states and receive the same kind of reproductive care that I would have enjoyed in all 50. This election is about women. Never underestimate the power of women. Never."

2."Keeping Project 2025 from seeing the light of day. We also need to focus on the economy. Too many people have been struggling to make ends meet for far too long. Why are we sending taxpayer dollars overseas when so many in this country are struggling? You can’t save everyone, but you can definitely save your own."

3."I want to see common-sense gun laws (no assault weapons)."

4."Separation of church and state per the constitution and founding fathers. Reining in an unconstitutional Supreme Court that ruled presidents have immunity and are above the law. Keeping a lying, convicted felon from regaining power!"

5."As an atheist and a woman, I am terrified of MAGA and their hate. This country is for EVERYBODY, not just old, rich, white men. The religious right is a real threat to people in this country who are different. I LOVE my gay brothers and sisters and all trans people. I want them protected, not prosecuted."

6."Climate change. This is an existential threat not just to America but to the entire world. We need to be investing more in strategies to mitigate the effects that are already here and drastically reduce our carbon outputs so that we can preserve a livable Earth."

7."Healthcare. The US spends far more money on healthcare than any other developed country for terrible outcomes. Life expectancies are shrinking, maternal mortality is increasing, and overdose deaths are ravaging communities. Inequities based on race and income are worsening. We need transformative change in every part of our healthcare system from financing to workforce to the physical buildings where services are delivered."

8."Continuing the student debt forgiveness program."

9."Women’s rights are foremost in my mind. The idea that our country is going backwards in time and actually strengthening the patriarchy is terrifying to me. I will never vote for a Republican as long as their party platform prioritizes hatred and control over the rights of more than half the population."

10."The economy and the greed of big business. Groceries are a necessity and should not be the place where greedflation should be allowed. Bring groceries way down in price — no one can afford to live!"

11."When casting my vote, there are several things I consider. Will social programs be funded? Will we stand up against nations that threaten other nations? Will we strengthen women’s rights? Will we strengthen voting rights? Will affirmative action protections be maintained? Will social security be restructured to enable it to be fully funded? Will the Supreme Court be policed and lifelong membership be abolished? Will democracy be upheld?"

12."Project 2025, which would basically strip or dismantle agencies like the EPA, FDA, FBI, Department of Education, etc., making them single-party playgrounds. Trump has literally employed the dudes who WROTE Project 2025. It would be a continuation of the stripping of rights for women, people of color, and LGBTQ folks. And not just a stripping of rights but things that would lead to life-and-death situations. Policies that would allow for discriminatory behavior while further 'othering' or stigmatizing people. We have always been here, and we are Americans, too!"

13."Housing. Americans need and deserve safe, decent, affordable housing in locations with reasonable access to jobs and essential services like healthcare and grocery stores. This has become unacceptably difficult to find for too many people."

14."I care about education, women's rights, and the economy. We have to stop giving so many tax breaks to the rich. The poor and average Americans are being killed by inflation right now. I understand the importance of providing aid to foreign countries, but what about all the homeless people we have here? We need a comprehensive plan to redistribute funds to alleviate this problem."

15."Preserving American democracy, which depends on trusted elections, peaceful transition of power, and respect for justice. We must sustain governmental checks and balances between our executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government."

16."Bringing our country together instead of the us-versus-them mentality that Trump pushes. Back in the day, we would get together to help each other. It didn't matter who was on what side of the fence. Many of us still do that in spite of what MAGA claims. 'We're right and you're wrong' denies any existence of compromise and unity. We are stronger than I."

17."I want to see a world where our children can go to school without fear of a shooting. A world where their after-school programs and free lunches for low-income kids aren't threatened because they aren't a priority to politicians. A world where queer students can simply focus on their studies rather than facing discrimination, be it from their school administration or their government."

18."As a senior citizen who worked years for my retirement and social security benefits, I need someone who understands and cares about me. Not someone who’s all about making billionaires richer."

19.And finally, "Whether we remain a democracy or become a Christofascist dictatorship. If we don’t remain a secular democracy, then nothing else matters much."

