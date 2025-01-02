New Orleans attacker did not act alone, FBI believes

Tom Bennett, Mallory Moench and Imogen James - BBC News
·4 min read
FBI officers on the scene of Bourbon Street.
[Getty Images]

The suspect in the New Orleans attack that killed 15 people on New Year's Day did not act alone, US investigators believe.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen, is believed to have driven a pickup truck into a crowd on a busy New Orleans street, before exiting the vehicle and firing a weapon. He was shot dead by police at the scene.

The FBI says an Islamic State group flag was found inside the vehicle he was driving, while two improvised explosive devices were found nearby.

FBI assistant special agent Alethea Duncan said the agency did not believe Jabbar was "solely responsible" and were investigating the incident as an "act of terrorism".

ADVERTISEMENT

President Joe Biden says investigators are looking into whether the attack is possibly linked to the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, also on Wednesday, but says "thus far, there is nothing to report".

New Orleans Coroner Dr Dwight McKenna confirmed by the evening that the death toll had risen to 15.

He said it would take several days to perform all of the post-mortem examinations, after which the identities of the victims would be formally released.

Among those killed was former Princeton University football star Martin "Tiger" Bech, according to the college's athletics department.

"There was no more appropriate nickname of a Princeton player I coached," Bob Surace, head football coach, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was a 'Tiger' in every way - a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend."

Dozens of others were injured during the attack, which took place in New Orleans' French Quarter - a bustling nightspot popular with locals and tourists - at around 03:15 (08:15 GMT).

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could", New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said.

A long gun with a "suppressive device" on it - acting as a silencer - was also recovered from the scene, and the pick-up truck he was driving is believed to have been rented in Texas via an app.

Jabbar was born in Texas and previously served in the US Army.

According to a now-removed LinkedIn profile, he had worked in various roles in the US Army, including in human resources and IT, before he was discharged.

ADVERTISEMENT

He studied at George State University from 2015 to 2017, graduating with a degree in computer information systems.

He also appears to have worked in real estate, holding a license that expired in 2021. He had a criminal record, relating to traffic offences and theft.

An annotated map shows that the incident happened at 03:15 local time on Bourbon Street near Canal Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans
[BBC]

Witnesses who had been in New Orleans' French Quarter for new year celebrations have spoken of the carnage they witnessed.

Whit Davis, from Shreveport, Louisiana, was in a bar with friends on Bourbon Street when the attack took place.

"People started running and getting under tables like it was an active shooter drill," he told the BBC. "...Everyone was just completely in shock,."

Jim and Nicole Mowrer, who were visiting New Orleans from Iowa, told CBS News, the BBC's US news partner, that they witnessed the truck drive through a barricade at speed then heard gunshots and crashing noises.

ADVERTISEMENT

They tried to help people they thought were wounded but realised the victims had died.

The wrecked white pickup truck surrounded by police on Wednesday morning
The wrecked white pickup truck could be seen surrounded by police on Wednesday morning [Getty Images]

A hotel worker told CBS he had been closing down for the evening when he looked out the window and noticed "there was a lot of bodies lying on the ground".

"The truck was speeding away. I immediately ran downstairs to see if there were some people I can help out and unfortunately some people did perish during that event."

"The scene was just horrific," he added.

US President Joe Biden said his reaction to the attack was one of "anger and frustration".

The White House said Mr Biden had called the city's mayor this morning to offer "full federal support".

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said in a post on X that he was "praying for all the victims and first responders on scene".

"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," Landry wrote.

The Sugar Bowl, a much-anticipated college football match between Notre Dame and the University of Georgia, has been postponed until Thursday as a result of the attack.

You can get in touch by following this link

Latest Stories

  • Truck ploughs into New Orleans crowd in deadly New Year's attack

    A suspect drove a truck into a crowd of revellers in the French Quarter district of New Orleans early Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens with the FBI saying the incident is being investigated as an "act of terrorism". The suspect died in a confrontation with police, the FBI said. A US army veteran with an Islamic State flag and "hellbent" on carnage steered a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding

  • Officials identify driver who rammed crowd in New Orleans, killing at least 10

    Authorities say a driver wrought carnage on New Orleans’ famed French Quarter early on New Year’s Day, killing at least 10 people as he rammed a pickup truck into a crowd before being shot to death by police. The FBI is investigating it as an act of terrorism. (AP Video: Stephen Smith)

  • Suspect in deadly New Orleans truck attack served in US Army

    Federal officials and local law enforcement in New Orleans said that Jabbar did not act alone and that they are looking for accomplices. The FBI said Jabbar had an Islamic State flag on his truck and view the attack as a potential act of terrorism.

  • ABC News Special Report: At least 10 dead after driver plows into crowd in New Orleans

    A driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Orleans revelers early on New Year’s Day, killing 10 people and injuring more than 30 in what the FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism.

  • Islamic State-inspired driver expressed desire to kill before deadly New Orleans rampage, Biden says

    A U.S. Army veteran driving a pickup truck that bore the flag of the Islamic State group wrought carnage on New Orleans’ raucous New Year’s celebration, killing 15 people as he steered around a police blockade and slammed into revelers before being shot dead by police. The FBI said it was investigating the attack early Wednesday as a terrorist act and did not believe the driver acted alone. Investigators found guns and what appeared to be an improvised explosive device in the vehicle, along with other devices elsewhere in the city’s famed French Quarter.

  • Beverly Hills Doctor Accused of Drugging, Raping Unconscious Employee

    LAPD detectives are asking the public's help in identifying other potential victims of the accused, Babak Hajhosseini

  • Las Vegas police praises Musk for help after Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday for his help as authorities investigate the Cybertruck explosion outside of the Trump International Hotel that left seven people injured. “I have to thank Elon Musk specifically,” McMahill said. “He gave us quite a bit of additional information in…

  • Everything we know about the New Orleans terror attack

    At least 15 people were killed and 35 were injured by a terrorist who drove a pick-up truck into a crowd of New Year’s Day revellers in the Louisiana city of New Orleans in what the FBI is investigating as an act of “terrorism”.

  • Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the deadly New Orleans truck crash now being investigated as terrorism

    The FBI has identified the suspect in Wednesday's deadly attack in New Orleans as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar.

  • New Orleans New Year's Day ramming is the latest attack to use a vehicle as a deadly weapon

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say a person who drove a pickup truck at high speed into a crowd of people celebrating the new year in New Orleans early Wednesday was hell-bent on creating carnage. While a motive for the attack that killed at least 10 people has yet to be revealed, the FBI is investigating it as a terrorist act.

  • Islamic State flag found in pick-up truck of New Orleans terrorist

    An Islamic State flag was found in the pickup truck that was driven into a crowd of partygoers in New Orleans on Wednesday morning, the FBI said.

  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • FBI Names Suspect in New Orleans Vehicle Attack

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) gave a press conference confirming available details about the suspect in the vehicle attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, early on January 1.FBI assistant special agent in charge, Aletha Duncan, said the FBI was investigating the incident as an “attack of terrorism” and confirmed the suspect was identified as United States-born citizen Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, from Texas.Duncan said the suspect used a rented pickup truck to ram into a crowd of people and opened fire on local law enforcement, injuring two, before police returned fire, killing the suspect. An ISIS flag was found on a pole attached to the trailer hitch of the truck and authorities were investigating any potential ties to the terror organization. Weapons and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found inside the vehicle and at least two IEDs were found at locations in the French Quarter, Duncan confirmed.“We do not believe Jabbar was solely responsible,” Duncan said, adding that authorities were “aggressively running down every lead” and asking for information from the public. Credit: New Orleans Police Department via Storyful

  • 2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover

    These two ultra-cheap TSX stocks are each unbelievably cheap, making them two of the best investments to buy now. The post 2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • New Orleans attack is ‘horrific incident’: Biden

    ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports on President Biden’s and President-elect Donald Trump’s responses to the fatal attack.

  • TSX stocks that saw the steepest drops in 2024

    At the lowest end, eight listed companies have fallen around 90% so far this year.

  • Man in custody after park stabbing

    A suspect remains in police custody after the attack.

  • At least 10 dead, 30 injured after pickup speeds through New Year's crowd on Bourbon Street: News conference

    A driver in a pickup truck who officials said was “hell-bent on carnage” sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district, killing 10 and injuring 30 in an act being investigated as a New Year’s Day terrorist attack.

  • Biden says New Orleans attacker posted video beforehand indicating he was inspired by Islamic State

    President Joe Biden said the New Orleans attacker posted video beforehand indicating he was inspired by the Islamic State group. Authorities say a man driving a pickup truck sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter early on New Year’s Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring about 30 others.

  • Hundreds forced to leave homes as floods batter region

    Flooding across north-west England sees homes evacuated, cars left abandoned and trains cancelled.