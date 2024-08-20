People stuck mid-air after Skegness Pleasure Beach ride malfunctions

A number of people are stuck mid-air after an amusement park ride malfunctioned in Skegness.

Police said they were attending an incident at Skegness Pleasure Beach after the ride broke down.

Fire and ambulance services were also pictured at the scene.

Around 25 people are believed to be stuck on the ride, called the Super Trooper, according to local reports.

"We are attending an incident at Skegness Pleasure Beach where a ride has malfunctioned and remains suspended in the air with a number of people stuck on the ride. Fire and ambulance are also attending," Lincolnshire Police said.

The force said no serious injuries have been reported.

It asked the public to avoid the area while emergency services "work together to ensure the safety of the people on the ride whilst they are being rescued".

The ride was described by the park on social media as a "high octane white-knuckle family ride".

Skegness Pleasure Beach is yet to comment on the incident.