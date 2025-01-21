People Sure Thought Melania Trump’s Inauguration Outfit Looked Familiar

Jimmy Fallon on Monday mocked Melania Trump’s outfit choice for the second inauguration of her husband, President Donald Trump.

Fallon came out to his audience wearing a hat similar to that which was worn by the first lady.

“After this we’re going to play, who wore it better: Me, Melania or the Hamburglar?” he zinged.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during the inaugural ceremonies. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Later in his opening monologue, Fallon suggested Melania Trump’s outfit had people unsure “if she was there for the inauguration or to kill Indiana Jones.”

“All day long Trump kept cutting into the hat hoping it was cake,” he added.

Fallon then reflected on the “sweet moment” that Donald Trump appeared to have been thwarted from kissing his wife due to her wide-brimmed headwear.

“Isn’t that cool?” he asked. “That’s not just a hat. It’s Melania’s very own border wall. It makes sense, Melania didn’t want to ruin his makeup.”

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

On social media, meanwhile, commenters suggested Melania Trump had dressed like Michael Jackson and the Pizza Hut logo.

Why is she dressed like Michael Jackson? pic.twitter.com/QJNflArnlh — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) January 20, 2025

My husband said, “Why is Melania dressed like the Hamburglar?”



And damn it, now I can’t unsee it 😆



pic.twitter.com/PBcZozAY3C — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) January 20, 2025

Melania Trump out there looking like a Spy vs. Spy cartoon.#Inauguration2025#Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/MGNtzgCJki — Pieter J. Ketelaar 3 💉💉💉 💉 💉 (@PieterJKetelaar) January 20, 2025

No one out-pizzas the Hut pic.twitter.com/S5YyIpkYH7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2025

