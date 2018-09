People Are Swapping Donald Trump In Photos For Penguins And It's Comedy Gold

"Veep" creator Armando Iannucci put out a call for some penguin-themed mocking

“Veep” creator Armando Iannucci put out a call for some penguin-themed mocking of President Donald Trump on Thursday, and people on Twitter did him proud.

Proposal: If you take any piece of footage of Trump in a White House meeting, and replaced Trump with a penguin, the expressions on the faces of everyone else in the room would still work.

Twitter, let’s see what you can do. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 6, 2018

Iannucci mused on the social media platform about how “the expressions on the faces of everyone else in the room would still work” if “any piece of footage of Trump in a White House meeting” was replaced with a penguin.

“Twitter, let’s see what you can do,” he wrote.

Here’s how his followers responded:

Angie enjoys the fun she doesn't have with that bloody penguin. pic.twitter.com/ZrP832z5OB — X TravellingTheWorlds met Peter Capaldi (@TravellingTheW1) September 6, 2018

He looks pretty pleased with himself. pic.twitter.com/hrQsoi6y32 — mr_twig (@mr_twig) September 6, 2018

This almost makes him seem too likable. pic.twitter.com/AEF9R6SGnf — AL'S TOY BARN (@Alex_kw92) September 6, 2018

A historic moment pic.twitter.com/Npjzh89ASY — Chris Nunn (@trig1988) September 6, 2018