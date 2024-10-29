People Think Donald Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat

Former President Donald Trump on Monday made what critics suggested were threatening comments about former first lady Michelle Obama while whining about her recent criticism of him.

“You know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama,” Trump complained at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I always tried to be so nice and respectful,” Trump claimed, conveniently forgetting his frequent and years-long attacks on the former FLOTUS and husband, his predecessor Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama “opened up a little bit of a, a little bit of a box,” Trump said. “She opened up a little bit of something. Oh, she was nasty, oooh.”

“That was a big mistake that she made,” he added.

Watch from the 1:28:00 mark here:

The Republican candidate then pivoted to talking about how, if he wins back the White House, the United States will have the “strongest economy, the most secure borders, the safest cities, the most powerful military” and more.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign shared footage of Trump’s comments on X, formerly Twitter, and described it as an “unhinged rant” that hinted at “seeking retribution.”

The Republicans Against Trump group asked, “Is that a threat?”

Others posed the same question:

