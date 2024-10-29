People Think Donald Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat

Former President Donald Trump on Monday made what critics suggested were threatening comments about former first lady Michelle Obama while whining about her recent criticism of him.

“You know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama,” Trump complained at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I always tried to be so nice and respectful,” Trump claimed, conveniently forgetting his frequent and years-long attacks on the former FLOTUS and husband, his predecessor Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama “opened up a little bit of a, a little bit of a box,” Trump said. “She opened up a little bit of something. Oh, she was nasty, oooh.”

“That was a big mistake that she made,” he added.

Watch from the 1:28:00 mark here:

The Republican candidate then pivoted to talking about how, if he wins back the White House, the United States will have the “strongest economy, the most secure borders, the safest cities, the most powerful military” and more.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign shared footage of Trump’s comments on X, formerly Twitter, and described it as an “unhinged rant” that hinted at “seeking retribution.”

Trump goes on unhinged rant about Michelle Obama and hints at seeking retribution: “Nasty to me... That was a big mistake that she made” pic.twitter.com/RRQNJgrrSz — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 28, 2024

The Republicans Against Trump group asked, “Is that a threat?”

Trump: “You know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama. I always try to be so nice and respectful. She opened up a little bit of a box…That was a big mistake that she made”



Is that a threat?pic.twitter.com/eJxhzKH9bb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 28, 2024

Others posed the same question:

The Obamas live rent free in his head. — Jen (@JenC222) October 28, 2024

He has nothing else to offer the American people, only hate and divisiveness. — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) October 28, 2024

Trump loves to call strong, confident, smart women, nasty! Vote Harris! — Johnny (@NorthstarJohnny) October 28, 2024

Sounds like a threat. — ☮️ Aspie's Maven ☮️ (@DoctorRobin) October 28, 2024

Trump: You know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama… I always try to be so nice and respectful. She opened up a little bit of a box.. She was nasty. That was a big mistake pic.twitter.com/8TWeSxY2VA — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2024

It sounds like a threat to me — VeteransAgainstTrump (@TylerStrick21) October 28, 2024

Spreading racist birther conspiracy theories about her husband?



Yeah, what a gentleman. — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) October 28, 2024

Michelle treated you the way every decent American should treat you. And then you go on to threaten her and call her names because you are a giant wimp of a man. — StrictlyKamala🥥 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) October 28, 2024

