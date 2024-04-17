People in the UK: how do you feel about a ban on smoking?

The ban would make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after 1 January 2009. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

The House of Commons voted by 383 to 67 in favour of a plan to make it illegal for anyone turning 15 from 2024, or younger, to buy tobacco products in the UK.

It does not ban smoking outright but anyone born after 1 January 2009 would not be able to buy cigarettes, with the legal age rising every year, effectively creating a ban on smoking for future generations.

