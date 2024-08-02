Can people under 21 legally drink with their parents in SC? Here’s what the law says

Although the federal drinking age is 21 in the United States, many states have exemptions for certain situations.

In South Carolina, it’s generally illegal to give a person under the age of 21 alcohol to consume, but the law does carve out a few exceptions.

According to South Carolina’s Code of Laws, a parent or guardian over the age of 21 can give their children under the age of 21 alcohol in their home. Likewise, a person 21 years of age or older can give their spouse under 21 years of age alcohol in their home.

The law also allows a person to give lawfully-purchased alcohol to someone under the age of 21 for a religious ceremony or purpose.

There’s also a provision for students who have to taste, but not consume alcoholic beverages for classes. People over the age of 18 studying at an accredited college or university who are enrolled in a culinary course approved by the State Commission on Higher Education can taste alcoholic beverages for instructional purposes during classes.

It’s important to note that, while the law allows students to taste alcoholic beverages in the course curriculum, students can’t actually consume the alcohol. In these situations, an instructor over the age of 21 has to remain in possession and control of the alcohol at all times.

Besides these exceptions, giving someone under 21 years old alcohol is a misdemeanor in South Carolina. For a first offense, a violator will be fined between $200 and $300, imprisoned for up to 30 days or both. Each subsequent offense, a violator will be fined between $400 and $500, imprisoned up to 30 days or both.

Under South Carolina law, a person under the age of 21 consuming alcohol outside of these exempted situations is also guilty of a misdemeanor and will be fined between $100 and $200, imprisoned for up to 30 days or both. They also have to complete an alcohol education course approved by the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS).

The DAODAS considers underage drinking one of South Carolina’s top health issues. Roughly 85 South Carolinians under the age of 21 die every year from alcohol use, according to the department.