People Urged to 'Take Precautions' as Heavy Rains Hits Catalonia

After the devastating floods that hit parts of Spain last week, Catalonia started feeling the brunt too, as heavy rain battered Tarragona bringing flooding on Monday, November 4.

An orange alert for the region was issued on Monday, according to local news reports.

Footage filmed by X user @AyelenAparcana shows brown floodwaters in the area of the Francolí River in Tarragona, Spain.

According to news reports, Spanish authorities are worried that the Francolí River might overflow, with alarming consequences for residents in the area.

The new severe weather event came as the death toll from last week’s flooding rose to at least 217. Credit: @AyelenAparcana via Storyful