People Who’ve Been To Weddings Where The Couple Broke Up Afterward Are Sharing What Went Down, And After Reading These I’m Actually In Shock
Everybody has a totally out-there, absolutely wild wedding story. Each one of you. And yet, we never tire of hearing more of them! So, when I saw this Reddit post that asked people to share what happened between couples who broke up soon after their wedding, I had to share. Here are some of the most interesting newlywed break-up stories:
1."The bride cheated on the groom with one of the groomsmen two days after the wedding. The groomsman was from out of town and was staying at the couple's house. They did it on the couch while the groom was asleep."
2."I was at a wedding where the bride and groom both got drunk at the reception, the groom punched the bride in the mouth, and the bride’s brother beat his ass. Everyone got arrested, and they filed for an annulment as soon as they were bailed out."
3."I was in the ER at the same time a wedding party came in with multiple stab wounds and various injuries from a brawl. Apparently, it was some sort of Romeo and Juliet situation."
4."The groom filed for divorce half a year after the wedding because he 'got rid of the depression thanks to the bride,' and since he's 'now healed,' he 'wants to see what life has to offer' him."
5."The bride's dad and brothers were proud military men. The groom bonded with them initially over his service as well, because it was sort of how they defined themselves. The bride’s family encouraged the groom to wear his uniform for the wedding, so he did."
6."The bride had gotten a personal trainer to look good for the wedding. The marriage lasted three weeks because it turned out she started sleeping with this personal trainer. It was a nice wedding though."
7."Spent so much money on a destination wedding. They didn’t even last six months! He cheated on her with a 70-year-old lady...we are all 33-34 years old."
8."The groom went missing between the ceremony and reception. Bride found him banging the best man in the toilets. She smashed a glass in his face."
9."I got married and found out two months later that she had been cheating since six months before the wedding. Could have saved a lot of money!"
10."Shortly after the wedding, the bride was in a traumatic two-vehicle car accident involving multiple family members. Two family members died."
11."Wife caught the husband having sex with the pastor."
12."They were college sweethearts. Turns out, he was abusive the entire time, but he really ramped it up after the wedding."
13."A friend of mine's mom got married for the fifth time to a groom who was younger than her adult son. Some kind of redneck brawl broke out at the reception with the groom fighting some of her family. He got an arrest warrant but bailed and evaded arrest."
14."My sister had a kid with a guy, and they decided to get married. In the weeks leading up to the wedding, she noticed he was disrespectful and a little controlling. I stupidly told her things like that could be worked through, and marriage takes work and compromise from both parties."
15."My husband and I were both wedding party members for one of his high school friends. The groom worked a construction job away from home for several days at a time, and the bride had an admin job. I think she got lonely, so she joined a local 'therapy' group that 100% turned out to be a cult."
16."Turns out the guy cheated and infected himself and her with HIV. She found out when she tried to donate blood."
17."My friend dated an Italian girl for a while. About a year in, during the pandemic, they had a courthouse wedding so she could stay in the country. Afterward, they had a ceremony in our town and then one in her hometown in Italy."
"She apparently really didn't understand his financial situation. His family is 10th generation in our town, which is one of the highest property values in the US, so they are quite wealthy, even if they don't act it."
18."Groom told the bride three weeks after the wedding that she should find a boyfriend for her emotional needs. He wanted to sleep with her friends. He named three of her friends that he wanted to fuck."
"He was a shit person, nepo baby, and left the country to travel after she kicked him out. Took a while to get a divorce since he never showed up to court, and he didn’t want a divorce, and he still loved her.”
19.And finally: "A buddy of mine got married and within 90 days was embroiled in the divorce proceedings. I went to the reception and was like yeah, nah, this will never work...only because he was bragging about some action he got while engaged. She took the house and everything in it."
These are absolutely wild, and beg the question: Why can't people just show their true colors before the wedding? Please, leave all your thoughts (and stories of your own!) in the comments. Or, if you want to share a story but have a desire to stay anonymous, check out this Google form! Who knows — your story may be included in an upcoming BuzzFeed article.
Note: some comments have been edited for length and/or clarity.