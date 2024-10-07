People Who’ve Been To Weddings Where The Couple Broke Up Afterward Are Sharing What Went Down, And After Reading These I’m Actually In Shock

Everybody has a totally out-there, absolutely wild wedding story. Each one of you. And yet, we never tire of hearing more of them! So, when I saw this Reddit post that asked people to share what happened between couples who broke up soon after their wedding, I had to share. Here are some of the most interesting newlywed break-up stories:

1."The bride cheated on the groom with one of the groomsmen two days after the wedding. The groomsman was from out of town and was staying at the couple's house. They did it on the couch while the groom was asleep."

"They divorced immediately. She left halfway across the US to be with the groomsman without much of a word to anyone due to immense guilt. She didn't even tell her own family; the groom told them. He found out because the bride felt so guilty that she told him the next day. He was in shambles for months. Seems to be doing better now. Happened in February of this year. Seven years down the drain." —u/SadOats Karl Tapales / Getty Images

2."I was at a wedding where the bride and groom both got drunk at the reception, the groom punched the bride in the mouth, and the bride’s brother beat his ass. Everyone got arrested, and they filed for an annulment as soon as they were bailed out."

3."I was in the ER at the same time a wedding party came in with multiple stab wounds and various injuries from a brawl. Apparently, it was some sort of Romeo and Juliet situation."

"During the reception, the bride and groom's families started outright brawling and trying to kill each other. The bride was sobbing by the side of the stabbed groom. Her white dress was splattered in blood and makeup was streaming down her face. Police came in and were interviewing everyone. I was in for anaphylaxis and was across from the groom's room. My mom was in the waiting room. We compared notes when I was released. I would love to know more details and if that couple is still together." —u/Great_Error_9602 20th Century Studios / Via giphy.com

4."The groom filed for divorce half a year after the wedding because he 'got rid of the depression thanks to the bride,' and since he's 'now healed,' he 'wants to see what life has to offer' him."

"It took the bride some time to get over it, but she started dating again after three years of healing and is really happy now." —u/Naskaliger NBC / Via giphy.com

5."The bride's dad and brothers were proud military men. The groom bonded with them initially over his service as well, because it was sort of how they defined themselves. The bride’s family encouraged the groom to wear his uniform for the wedding, so he did."

"In all the wedding pictures, the groom in his uniform was prominent. Everyone found out shortly after the wedding, after being pressured to take out a GI loan for a house, that the groom admitted he was never in the military and had bought his uniform off eBay." —u/jagger129 Dmytro Botvinovskyy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6."The bride had gotten a personal trainer to look good for the wedding. The marriage lasted three weeks because it turned out she started sleeping with this personal trainer. It was a nice wedding though."

—u/Key_Barber_4161 Pongtep Chithan / Getty Images

7."Spent so much money on a destination wedding. They didn’t even last six months! He cheated on her with a 70-year-old lady...we are all 33-34 years old."

—u/alavert Pop TV / CBC Television / Via giphy.com

8."The groom went missing between the ceremony and reception. Bride found him banging the best man in the toilets. She smashed a glass in his face."

—u/Logical-Citron-3565 Lisavalder / Getty Images

9."I got married and found out two months later that she had been cheating since six months before the wedding. Could have saved a lot of money!"

—u/pdalbery

10."Shortly after the wedding, the bride was in a traumatic two-vehicle car accident involving multiple family members. Two family members died."

"She was in an induced coma for some time, missing the funerals even. She broke her back, shattered three-quarters of her face, and had several other injuries. A few weeks after she returned home, her new husband told her she needed to get over the accident. They didn’t last six months." —u/elainegeorge Majamitrovic / Getty Images

11."Wife caught the husband having sex with the pastor."

—u/DiegoArmandoConfusao Annastills / Getty Images

12."They were college sweethearts. Turns out, he was abusive the entire time, but he really ramped it up after the wedding."

—u/sunsetpark12345

13."A friend of mine's mom got married for the fifth time to a groom who was younger than her adult son. Some kind of redneck brawl broke out at the reception with the groom fighting some of her family. He got an arrest warrant but bailed and evaded arrest."

"She wasn’t gonna turn in the marriage paperwork, but he got into some sort of scuffle with the cops and pulled a gun on them. He got killed by the police. She dropped the marriage paperwork in the mail the next day and got a 'don’t sue us' settlement from the city/county for the death of her husband." —u/Sure_Tree_5042 Lawrey / Getty Images

14."My sister had a kid with a guy, and they decided to get married. In the weeks leading up to the wedding, she noticed he was disrespectful and a little controlling. I stupidly told her things like that could be worked through, and marriage takes work and compromise from both parties."

"The wedding was a mess: two hours behind schedule, the groom had no vows prepared, and they were never legally married. After the wedding, the guy's mask came off and he turned fully abusive and controlling. She tried to make it work, but he had no desire to change, so they ended up splitting after less than a year. But because they had a kid together, he's still in her life and still trying to control her using the kid and weaponized child protective service check-ups (which turn up nothing). The kid's now 10 and he's picking up all the abusive language and behaviors from his father. The moral of the story is (as always): if someone shows you who they are, believe them." —u/pulpexploder Simarik / Getty Images

15."My husband and I were both wedding party members for one of his high school friends. The groom worked a construction job away from home for several days at a time, and the bride had an admin job. I think she got lonely, so she joined a local 'therapy' group that 100% turned out to be a cult."

"She quit her job, stopped taking care of the home, and started taking long weekend trips with this group to go do copious amounts of shrooms in the woods. They're going through a divorce now, and it seems like she's getting the house and her parents are paying all her bills. It's honestly wild. I've tried reaching out to her, we chat for a bit but whenever I ask about meeting up she totally ghosts me for months at a time." —u/ultra_violet007 Eyeem Mobile Gmbh / Getty Images

16."Turns out the guy cheated and infected himself and her with HIV. She found out when she tried to donate blood."

—u/Tiana_frogprincess

17."My friend dated an Italian girl for a while. About a year in, during the pandemic, they had a courthouse wedding so she could stay in the country. Afterward, they had a ceremony in our town and then one in her hometown in Italy."

"A couple of months after that, she let her real self slip. During an argument, she threatened to slit his throat in his sleep if he did anything to jeopardize their perfect couple image or her pending citizenship. A couple of days later, she flew back to Italy for work (she was in imports). He filed for divorce and got a restraining order, and his lawyer told immigration about it. She was barred from reentry." Eyeem Mobile Gmbh / Getty Images

"She apparently really didn't understand his financial situation. His family is 10th generation in our town, which is one of the highest property values in the US, so they are quite wealthy, even if they don't act it."

"She thought she was getting half of their $4 million house and part of the $2 million investment account he had used to create his business. But neither was in his name; she hadn't understood that most of 'his assets' were really part of the family trust. He and I recently had dinner, and I brought out a bottle of an aperitivo I'd bought during the wedding in Tuscany. We joked about how the bottle outlasted the marriage." —u/iordseyton Amy Sparwasser / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18."Groom told the bride three weeks after the wedding that she should find a boyfriend for her emotional needs. He wanted to sleep with her friends. He named three of her friends that he wanted to fuck."

Retta, in character as Donna Meagle from the TV show

Woman with a concerned expression, wearing a patterned blouse under a purple cardigan, with shoulder-length curled hair. Peacock logo in the image corner

NBC / Via giphy.com

"He was a shit person, nepo baby, and left the country to travel after she kicked him out. Took a while to get a divorce since he never showed up to court, and he didn’t want a divorce, and he still loved her.”

—u/MadamBarksALot

19.And finally: "A buddy of mine got married and within 90 days was embroiled in the divorce proceedings. I went to the reception and was like yeah, nah, this will never work...only because he was bragging about some action he got while engaged. She took the house and everything in it."

These are absolutely wild, and beg the question: Why can't people just show their true colors before the wedding? Please, leave all your thoughts (and stories of your own!) in the comments. Or, if you want to share a story but have a desire to stay anonymous, check out this Google form! Who knows — your story may be included in an upcoming BuzzFeed article.

Note: some comments have been edited for length and/or clarity.