People Who Were Sent Unsolicited NSFW Pics Are Sharing Their Hilarious Responses, And They're So Petty

Regardless of the facts, it's illegal in most US States and countries around the world; some people (primarily with penises) are still out here sending unwanted pictures of their genitals nobody asked for.

Reddit user u/jayla_gerig said they find it mildly infuriating "When men think it's okay to send a random penis picture." In response, Redditors came up with petty and silly responses for those unsolicited pictures. Here are some of the best:

1."I have a collection of 'Dick' pics to reply with. Like Andy Dick, Richard Nixon, etc. All headshots, nothing NSFW. Followed up with 'Oh, I thought we were sharing ugly Dick pics. My mistake.'"

Richard Nixon speaking, with "That's just plain poppycock!" in text across the image

2."I always just send a bigger one back, they hate that."

u/Tammyshouseparty

3."Send it to his parents."

Two people look at a phone with confusion. Text overlay reads: "What are these now?"

4."Another one I like is 'why did you send me a picture of your thumb?'"

u/CommonDevice8540

5."Another good one is 'what happened to it?' Or 'why does it look like that?' Or 'oh wow, are you okay? Does it hurt?'"

Person at a table with game items, looking slightly bewildered. A sign in front reads, "does it hurt?" Background includes "Dungeons & Dragons" logo

6."Tell him 'why does it look like that, have you gotten that checked?'"

u/Wolverine_Squirrel

7."I generally just tell them 'you need to clean your floors.'"

Kristen Bell smiling awkwardly in a striped shirt

8."I took a screenshot of it on Snapchat, and a screenshot of his mom’s Facebook, and told him I was sending it to her with a message about how disrespectful her son is. I didn’t do it, but it sure scared the hell out of him."

u/littlemiss142

9."Tell him his thumb is blocking whatever he’s trying to send you a picture of…"

Mariah Carey in a red, silky outfit looking concerned while holding a smartphone and touching her forehead

10."Respond with this: AUTOREPLY: We have detected the transmission of unsolicited pornographic images of potentially illegal nature [code:36489-a] and your device's IP address has been forwarded to the police department pending an investigation. If you think this is a mistake, reply STOP."

u/Opening-Selection120

11."Tell him that you are very sorry for him and circle a random part red. Most men freak out by this."

— u/Famous-Principle5442

12."Tell him they make those in adult sizes."

u/FromTheBottomO_o

13."Back when I was single and would get these pictures, I would critique them.......fully. They didn't like that, but I sure enjoyed it. 🤣🤣🤣"

Judge Judy making a skeptical face while listening to a case in her courtroom. She is wearing a judicial robe and a statement necklace

14."Tell him his mommy must be proud."

u/Crowbird138

15."Just reply back with a black screen and message 'awww look at the little guy, he's a little funny looking though' watch how quickly it stops."

Lauren Conrad smiling with her hands under her chin, wearing a patterned top

16."One of my old female friends had one sent to her, and I sent a pic of mine back to the guy and he was really upset, saying "why would I want to see a dick without asking" doubt he learned his lesson tho lol."

u/Educational-Camp-810

17.“Why did you send me a picture of a naked mole rat?”

Character Hoodsey from "As Told by Ginger," a cartoon, stands next to a hole in the ground. Caption reads: "Hoodsey: Aw, she's cute, Carl."

18."Just send a picture of a bigger, nicer-looking penis to establish dominance."

u/DeadBabyBallet

If someone sent you unwanted photos of their private parts, how would you reply? Share your responses in the comments! Or, if you'd rather stay anonymous, fill out this Google form. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

