People Who Were Sent Unsolicited NSFW Pics Are Sharing Their Hilarious Responses, And They're So Petty

Regardless of the facts, it's illegal in most US States and countries around the world; some people (primarily with penises) are still out here sending unwanted pictures of their genitals nobody asked for.

Reddit user u/jayla_gerig said they find it mildly infuriating "When men think it's okay to send a random penis picture." In response, Redditors came up with petty and silly responses for those unsolicited pictures. Here are some of the best:

1."I have a collection of 'Dick' pics to reply with. Like Andy Dick, Richard Nixon, etc. All headshots, nothing NSFW. Followed up with 'Oh, I thought we were sharing ugly Dick pics. My mistake.'"

2."I always just send a bigger one back, they hate that."

— u/Tammyshouseparty

3."Send it to his parents."

4."Another one I like is 'why did you send me a picture of your thumb?'"

— u/CommonDevice8540

5."Another good one is 'what happened to it?' Or 'why does it look like that?' Or 'oh wow, are you okay? Does it hurt?'"

6."Tell him 'why does it look like that, have you gotten that checked?'"

— u/Wolverine_Squirrel

7."I generally just tell them 'you need to clean your floors.'"

8."I took a screenshot of it on Snapchat, and a screenshot of his mom’s Facebook, and told him I was sending it to her with a message about how disrespectful her son is. I didn’t do it, but it sure scared the hell out of him."

— u/littlemiss142

9."Tell him his thumb is blocking whatever he’s trying to send you a picture of…"

10."Respond with this: AUTOREPLY: We have detected the transmission of unsolicited pornographic images of potentially illegal nature [code:36489-a] and your device's IP address has been forwarded to the police department pending an investigation. If you think this is a mistake, reply STOP."

— u/Opening-Selection120

11."Tell him that you are very sorry for him and circle a random part red. Most men freak out by this."

12."Tell him they make those in adult sizes."

— u/FromTheBottomO_o

13."Back when I was single and would get these pictures, I would critique them.......fully. They didn't like that, but I sure enjoyed it. 🤣🤣🤣"

14."Tell him his mommy must be proud."

— u/Crowbird138

15."Just reply back with a black screen and message 'awww look at the little guy, he's a little funny looking though' watch how quickly it stops."

16."One of my old female friends had one sent to her, and I sent a pic of mine back to the guy and he was really upset, saying "why would I want to see a dick without asking" doubt he learned his lesson tho lol."

— u/Educational-Camp-810

17.“Why did you send me a picture of a naked mole rat?”

18."Just send a picture of a bigger, nicer-looking penis to establish dominance."

— u/DeadBabyBallet

If someone sent you unwanted photos of their private parts, how would you reply? Share your responses in the comments! Or, if you'd rather stay anonymous, fill out this Google form. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.