'People within Peckham community are protecting Jesse's killers from justice'

The family of a 20-year-old man shot dead in broad daylight in Peckham have pleaded with the community to lift the veil of silence shielding his killers.

Jesse Lloyd-Smith was shot in Peckham’s East Surrey Grove just before 5pm on July 10 and died of his injuries the following day.

His relatives on Thursday urged those who have been “sitting on the truth” to finally break their silence and secure justice for him more than four months on.

Jesse’s sister Chaise and Godmother Sam, said: “It’s been over four months without Jesse and we believe that there are still people living within this community who are sitting on the truth.

“Now is the time to come forward.

“Our family has continued to grieve Jesse and we are appealing for your help to give us answers.

“Please, if you know anything or remember anything from the evening of 10 July, no matter how small the information may seem, contact the police or Crimestoppers.”

The appeal was echoed by detectives investigating Mr Lloyd-Smith’s killing, who said they believed answers could be found in the Peckham community.

“Our team remains resolute in securing justice and we need the public’s help to do so,” said Met Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila.

“I am grateful to all those who have come forward so far but would ask anyone with information – no matter how insignificant you think it might be – to get in contact as this could prove to be crucial.

“We believe that the answers to this shooting remain within the community in Peckham and whilst I appreciate it may be difficult, now is the time to do the right thing.

“Anyone who doesn’t want to speak directly can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information can use an online portal here, or call 020 7175 2206 / 101, quoting the crime reference CAD 6886/10Jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.