Peoria coach officially fired from job amid allegations of child sex crimes
Mr. ORNG, a prominent Valley sports fan and high school basketball coach, has officially been fired from Peoria High School amid allegations of child sex crimes.
Mr. ORNG, a prominent Valley sports fan and high school basketball coach, has officially been fired from Peoria High School amid allegations of child sex crimes.
Toronto police have identified a man who plunged to his death from an eighth-floor balcony downtown late Wednesday in the city's latest homicide.Ryan Williams, 38, of Toronto, fell from a balcony just before midnight at a highrise in the area of Church and Shuter streets, police said in a news release on Thursday.Paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre. He was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.Williams is the city's 24th homicide victim of the year.Police have sai
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court on Thursday threw out Harvey Weinstein ’s 2020 rape conviction with a ruling that shocked and disappointed women who celebrated historic gains during the #MeToo era and left those who testified in the case bracing for a retrial against the ex-movie mogul. The court found the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against Weinstein based on allegations that weren’t part of the case. Weinstein, 72, will remain in prison because he was convicted in Los Angel
The former Butte County teacher pleaded no contest Monday to the charges.
Hulu's "Under the Bridge" tells the story of the 1997 murder of Canadian teen Reena Virk. Here's where her killers, Warren Glowatski and Kelly Ellard, are now.
Jonathon Candy, 42, fatally shot his wife, Lindsay Candy, 39, and three of their four children, ages 18, 14, and 12, on April 22, before dying by suicide
Samson Shelton, now 44, admitted to trying to kill 17-year-old Ashley Reeves in 2006
"I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you," Clark wrote to McCaffrey
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
Tourists Ryan and Valerie Watson were both detained on the island earlier this month after ammunition was found in their carry-on bag at the airport
The Alabama woman’s son caught the arrest on video.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A routine traffic stop on a highway south of Denmark's capital turned into an unusual standoff as a 26-year-old woman locked her car and refused to speak to the police officer who had pulled her over, authorities said Thursday. The Central and West Zealand Police said in its daily report that the woman, who was not identified, was originally pulled over near the town of Koege on Wednesday for talking on a handheld cell phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt. P
The second body found at the home of former Washington state school resource officer Elias Huizar was that of his 17-year-old girlfriend and mother of his 1-year-old son whom he was accused of kidnapping, West Richland Police Department confirmed at a news conference Wednesday.
Christopher Robertson has been charged with murdering his wife Kristlynne Robertson, per police
"Two of the injured horses were operated on," the British Army confirmed after four horses got loose on Wednesday, April 24
Tasha Haefs allegedly claimed the "devil" was trying to attack her when she called 911 in Feb. 2022, according to a criminal complaint
Police said three teen boys — all 15 years old at the time — assaulted the victim on April 28, 2023. According to the release, the juveniles were taken into custody in May 2023. "These young men did things to my son that he has to wrestle with for the rest of his life," the victim's father said. "My son was their high school teammate in baseball and unfortunately my son does not want to play baseball again."
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
Police in Horry County, South Carolina, have arrested 10 individuals, including the police chief of the town of Atlantic Beach, in an undercover prostitution operation, authorities said Wednesday. The arrests followed a multi-agency sting at a hotel in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County late on Tuesday. Myrtle Beach, a resort city on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast, is located some 13 ...
“I know you didn’t want to, but it made me happy,” he reportedly told the student.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh break down last night’s NBA Playoffs action and preview several games for tonight and tomorrow.