Peoria woman lost thousands to Bitcoin ATM fraud, a new bill hopes to stop it

Futurism

To The Moon! Nancy Pelosi has made a number of shrewd investment moves lately, cashing in to the tune of a few million dollars worth of appreciated stock since December. And her luck just doesn't seem to run out. Recently, the 6th richest member of the house made a well-timed investment of $100,000 in Tempus AI, a health and medical company powered by artificial intelligence. That turned out to be the right bet, because Tempus AI stocks has skyrocketed by over 113 percent since Pelosi bought her