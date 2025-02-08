Peoria woman lost thousands to Bitcoin ATM fraud, a new bill hopes to stop it
Arizona is looking to crack down on Bitcoin ATM scams, something that has been becoming more and more popular among scammers each year.
Arizona is looking to crack down on Bitcoin ATM scams, something that has been becoming more and more popular among scammers each year.
(Reuters) -Bank of America has agreed to buy a $9 billion portfolio of residential mortgage loans from Toronto-Dominion Bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. The Canadian lender's CEO Raymond Chun had said at a banking conference in January that the bank would look at exiting some loan portfolios.
These two Canadian stocks could certainly help beat the market, and strengthen your portfolio. The post These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Double as Tariffs Shake the Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Buying these top Canadian bank stocks today could help you lock in attractive dividend yields while building a portfolio geared for long-term gains. The post 2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
To The Moon! Nancy Pelosi has made a number of shrewd investment moves lately, cashing in to the tune of a few million dollars worth of appreciated stock since December. And her luck just doesn't seem to run out. Recently, the 6th richest member of the house made a well-timed investment of $100,000 in Tempus AI, a health and medical company powered by artificial intelligence. That turned out to be the right bet, because Tempus AI stocks has skyrocketed by over 113 percent since Pelosi bought her
Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a month-long pause on tariffs for Canadian imports to the United States.
The chief executive of BCE Inc. blasted the national telecom regulator as he announced the company would further scale back the build of its fibre internet network.
Fixed-rate mortgages, which follow the trajectory of bond yields, have fallen, with some available rates below 4%, one mortgage broker says.
The robust long-term growth prospects of these three rallying TSX stocks could help them keep soaring in the years to come. The post 3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
(Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG is falling further off track from lofty targets set during its splashy stock listing two years ago, with costs mounting from executives having misjudged how eager sports-car buyers were to go electric.Most Read from BloombergNice Airport, If You Can Get to It: No Subway, No Highway, No BridgeCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateNYC Sees Pedestrian Traffic Increase in Congestion-Pricing ZoneHow London’s Taxi Drivers Navigate the City Without GPSTr
If there's one way to add some consistency to your portfolio, it's an investment in a passive-income powerhouse like this dividend stock. The post This 7.6% Dividend Stock Is a Must-Buy as Trump’s Tariffs Hit Canada appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
If you're looking for security, consider the essentials during this period of volatility in the markets. The post Trump’s Tariffs Could Cause a Recession: This 1 Canadian Stock Can Protect Your Portfolio appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Lower construction spending on data centers because of DeepSeek could negatively impact heavy equipment stocks like Caterpillar, JPMorgan said.
Making a million dollars through your investment portfolio sounds like a dream too good to come true, but with the right strategy you could turn this dream into reality. To do so, however, you might...
President Donald Trump’s tariff threats have created such strong demand for UK-held gold, traders are facing potentially weeks-long queues for a chance to withdraw it.
We recently compiled a list of the Cathie Wood’s Stock Portfolio: 2025 Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stands against the other stocks in Cathie Wood’s portfolio. Cathie Wood is one of Wall Street’s most contentious figures. She founded ARK Investment Management around ten years […]
These top Canadian stocks could give a big boost to your hard-earned TFSA savings in the long run. The post TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
These four companies are some of the top Canadian stocks you can own, making them ideal investments to buy and hold in your TFSA. The post Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The launch of DeepSeek has unsettled the world's belief that it "could contain China", said Deutsche Bank, calling the emergence of the artificial-intelligence (AI) technology the country's "Sputnik moment". By characterising the start-up's achievement as a significant turning point for the country, the bank goes further than Marc Andreessen, the influential Silicon Valley venture capitalist, who referred to DeepSeek as a Sputnik moment for the AI sector. The comments refer to Soviet Union's lau
We recently published a list of 10 Must-Watch AI Stocks Dominating Headlines. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) stands against other must-watch AI stocks dominating headlines. The artificial intelligence story continues to grow more compelling with each passing day. In the latest news, a top […]
Bettencourt Meyers is a third-generation L'Oréal heir and has spent 28 years on its board. Her two sons are also board directors.