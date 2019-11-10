Pep avoids VAR row, says questions should be referred to referee chief Mike Riley

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 10) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, ON REFEREEING DECISIONS, SAYING:

"Ask to Mike Riley please. And his people, not to me."

JOURNALIST ASKING INAUDIBLE QUESTION

GUARDIOLA: "Yeah that's the point. That is the point. You talk about the game, I'm not here to talk about the decisions of the referees, so, ask to them my friend. All the time I have to come here about every time the decisions the referees or VAR, why? It's one day it's hand, and now it's not hand. Don't ask to me, ask to them. So knock (on their) the door, phone call, maybe they can answer. Don't ask to me please."

STORY: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on the controversy surrounding Liverpool's opening goal in a 3-1 loss at Anfield on Sunday (November 10) which left his side nine points behind the leaders in the Premier League.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to handle the ball inside the box but instead of a City penalty, the hosts broke and 22 seconds later Fabinho blasted in the opening goal.