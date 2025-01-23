Pep Guardiola: Manchester City got what they deserved in damaging PSG defeat

CREDIT: UEFA 2025 Pep Guardiola offered no excuses after his Manchester City side’s dramatic capitulation at Paris St Germain on Wednesday. City surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 at the Parc des Princes and are now in danger of crashing out of the Champions League at the first hurdle. The costly defeat left them outside the top 24 in the league phase of the competition and needing to beat Club Brugge – one of the teams above them they can still catch – next week to scrape into the play-off round.