Pep Guardiola has plenty to ponder as City squander two-goal lead at Brentford

Pep Guardiola says he needs to think about the reasons why Manchester City are prone to throwing away leads after they shipped a two-goal advantage late on to 2-2 draw with Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium. Phil Foden’s second half brace had City on course for a third successive Premier League win but Brentford’s Yoane Wissa pulled one back in the 82nd minute before skipper Christian Norgaard nodded in an added-time equaliser.