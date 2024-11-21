Pep Guardiola signs new two-year contract extension with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will take his time with Manchester City to more than a decade.

The Spaniard's hugely successful tenure has already included six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

His overall win percentage at the club is 72%, with City averaging 2.45 goals per game.

Guardiola said in a statement it was "an honour, a pleasure and a privilege" to be at the club.

"This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club," the 53-year-old said.

"That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons."

Guardiola said he was focused on winning even more trophies for the club.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City will continue; allowing his dedication, passion and innovative thinking to continue to shape the landscape of the game."

Guardiola joined the club from Bayern Munich in 2016 and before that enjoyed stellar success managing Barcelona.

His current contract was due to expire at the end of the season but the 18 trophies he's won meant the club were always going to fight to keep him.

However, speculation about his future increased when it was confirmed director of football Txiki Begiristain would be leaving next year.

Begiristain, a long-time ally of Guardiola, is to be replaced by Sporting Lisbon's Hugo Viana, a former Newcastle player.

Manchester City are second in the Premier League but have lost their last four games in all competitions - a first for Guardiola as a manager.

It has also been a difficult campaign off the field with the club facing 115 charges for alleged breaking of Premier League rules following an investigation into their financial affairs.

Their next game is at home against Spurs on Saturday before Dutch side Feyenoord visit on Tuesday in the Champions League.