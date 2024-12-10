Pepperdine Students Calmly Shelter in Place as Fire Rages Outside Library Windows

Hundreds of students at Pepperdine University in Malibu were forced to shelter in place as the Franklin fire spread around the campus early on Tuesday, December 10.

Students studying for finals at the California college were forced to shelter in a library on campus as the wildfire spread.

Students filmed as flames came close to the windows of Payson Library as much of the campus had lost power.

Officials at Pepperdine University initially shut down all operations and advised students to shelter in place. But conditions near the campus improved on Tuesday, and Pepperdine students were able to resume normal activities, the university said.

Local authorities said over 700 safety personnel were mobilized to the Franklin fire, which was zero percent contained as of Tuesday, according to the Malibu Times.

The fire has burned over 2,700 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire warned of red flag conditions for much of Southern California on Tuesday. Credit: Matthew Morrison via Storyful