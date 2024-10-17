PepsiCo adds more chips to bags after portion size complaints

Ruffles ‘bonus’ bags will now contain 20 per cent more chips for the same price as standard bags

PepsiCo has started adding more chips to bags following complaints about its portion sizes and “shrinkflation”.

Tostitos and Ruffles “bonus” bags will now contain 20 per cent more chips for the same price as standard bags, it said.

However, these will only be sold in select locations.

PepsiCo is also adding two additional small chip bags to its variety-pack option with 18 bags, a spokesman told CNN.

The company is said to be under pressure as customers increasingly opt for supermarket own-brands rather than its own big-brand products.

It has previously been accused of reducing the size of its products while raising prices by Joe Biden, the US president.

‘Snack companies think you won’t notice’

Manufacturers have increasingly cut their sizes of their products to stop prices spiking as grocery inflation soars – a process known as “shrinkflation”.

However, the issue has become politically-fraught after the intervention from Mr Biden earlier this year.

“Too many corporations raise prices to pad the profits, charging more and more for less and less,” the president said in his State of the Union Address in February.

“Snack companies think you won’t notice if they change the size of the bag and put a hell of a lot fewer – same size bag – put fewer chips in it.”

He specifically called out Tostitos in a video released by the White House the same month.

Although Mr Biden did not mention the brand by name, he complained that “a bag of chips has fewer chips” while the clip displayed an image of Tostitos.

Other products shown in the video were Doritos tortilla chips and Gatorade energy drinks, all of which are owned by PepsiCo.

Edgar Dworsky, the founder of the shrinkflation-tracking website Consumer World, said it was “about time” that PepsiCo was adding more chips to bags.

“Chip lovers have suffered through years of downsizings,” he told CNN.

The price per ounce of salty snacks has increased 36 per cent compared to 2020, compared to 21 per cent in overall grocery prices, analyst Robert Moskow said.