PepsiCo to Host Warren G Concert for Construction Workers at SoFi Stadium

Ahead of the July 2020 opening of SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Chargers and Rams, it was announced today that PepsiCo has landed the exclusive contract to provide soft drinks and snacks at the stadium and Hollywood Park, the 298-acre global sports and entertainment complex adjacent to the venue in Inglewood, Calif.

To celebrate the kickoff, some 3,000 construction workers will be treated to a concert by rapper Warren G.

PepsiCo’s partnership with the NFL is multifaceted and, in the case of the Chargers, the affiliation dates back 15 years. But the Los Angeles connection is more than 84 years-old, noted Kris Licht, president of PepsiCo Beverages North America West Division. “What Stan Kroenke is developing with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park will combine everything we could want in a sports, music and entertainment destination,” he said.

Surrounding the stadium and Hollywood Park, is a 6,000-seat performance venue housed in the American Airlines Plaza. In the stadium’s south zone, PepsiCo will host a 46,000-square-foot space offering culinary and entertainment activations. The mixed-use development will also feature a mix of residential, retail, and commercial spaces, as well as more than 20 acres of parkland.

“PepsiCo is an iconic brand that is synonymous with excellence and creating some of the world’s greatest entertainment, from discovering up-and-coming artists to producing celebrated Super Bowl halftime performances,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “PepsiCo’s fan-first approach to entertainment aligns with our goal to deliver a new global stage that will host world-renowned acts and events. SoFi Stadium is already home to Super Bowl LVI and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games, and we are excited to partner with PepsiCo to continue to add to the extraordinary experiences that are coming to Los Angeles when we open in July 2020.”

