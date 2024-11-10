Perceived media bias in favor of the Democratic Party may have helped Trump win | Opinion

Opinion pieces on Donald Trump biased in favor of the Democratic Party? Voters are tired of it.

Not equal

Is it possible that the presidential election ended the way it did because the average American is just a bit tired of reading opinion pieces that are totally biased in favor of the Democratic Party? In the months before the election, it was nearly impossible to find anything positive about Donald Trump published or broadcast by the mainstream media, yet more than 50% of voting Americans cast their ballots in his favor. Many of them had to be registered Democrats.

Equal treatment would be appreciated, I’m sure.

- Donald Blehm, Olathe

Grace in loss

Dear Kamala Harris,

How are you doing? You must be exhausted. It never showed, but you must be tired.

I am going to miss seeing you at your rallies, interviews and more. Your smile, laughter and voice were a welcoming balm for the hatefulness that has penetrated our body politic. I had kinda forgotten how nice civility is. Your mother “raised you right.”

Thank you for stepping up to the plate.

- Joyce Emery Jonasson, Kansas City, Kansas

Let him unite

This has probably been the most divisive election in my lifetime, and, at 84, I have witnessed many presidential elections. I personally lost a long-term friendship with a fellow writer when I told her whom I was voting for.

Let’s give President-elect Donald Trump a chance to prove he really is a unifier at heart and that he will accomplish his resolve to truly help solve the problems that affect our nation.

- Tom Mach, Lawrence

Future fears

I am a white male, comfortably middle class. I now fear for those on the enemies list. I fear for people of color. I fear for immigrants. I fear for Ukrainians. I fear for plant and animal life. I fear for everyone not hewing to gender norms. I fear for union members.

I fear for pregnant women and their doctors. I fear for teachers and librarians. I fear for clean air and water. I fear for young people. I fear for public lands. I fear for Medicaid and Affordable Care Act enrollees.

I fear for the truth. I fear for those struggling to get by. I fear for protesters. I fear for our one and only planet.

Especially now, let us all strive to help our neighbors and to work toward the best versions of ourselves and our nation.

- Kevin Day, Overland Park

Constitutional

As Vice President Kamala Harris said in her concession speech, “When we lose an election, we accept the results.” Her action complied with our Constitution.

As a disabled military veteran, a former Peace Corps volunteer and someone who has worked with the government, I swore oaths of allegiance in each organization.

The oath of allegiance is “I (first name, last name) do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion.”

The president, all elected officials, all soldiers and all bureaucrats swear this oath. Donald Trump violated his oath of allegiance by refusing to accept election results, inciting sedition, encouraging a mob to hang the vice president and promising to be a dictator if elected. When asked to enforce the 14th Amendment, Section 3, the partisan Supreme Court declared that the partisan Congress had to enforce the amendment, not the Department of Justice.

Consequently, we had an ex-president who had violated his oath of office running for president. Despite that, Democrats conceded to the oath-breaking sedition-inciter.

- Chris Roesel, Roeland Park

Real support

On Oct. 7, I had the privilege of meeting Jared Young, who was the Better Party candidate for the U.S. Senate from Missouri, at an event memorializing the terror attacks on Jews, Muslims and Americans in Israel near the Gaza border. Jared stood out as a leader who has taken the time to educate himself on the issues and is unafraid to take clear, principled positions.

In a time when many politicians remain silent, Jared speaks openly and compassionately about the Israel-Hamas conflict. He recognizes that Americans, regardless of party, share more common ground than division, and he isn’t afraid to voice that unity.

Jared was one of the few politicians at our Jewish community event in Kansas City. Despite his busy campaign, he made time to drive from Joplin to attend, demonstrating a commitment to principle over politics.

Missourians deserve leaders who engage in thoughtful debate and inspire the next generation. The Kansas City Jewish community and I graciously appreciate Jared’s support.

- Josef Loeffler, Kansas City

