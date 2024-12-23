Percentage of early childhood educators in Ontario child care declining, despite goal

Allison Jones
·5 min read

TORONTO — The percentage of staff in Ontario child-care centres who are registered early childhood educators has been declining over the past few years, moving the province further away from one of its goals in the national $10-a-day system.

A recently published Ministry of Education report shows that while there has been a net increase in the total number of RECEs in Ontario child-care programs, there has been a larger increase in the number of non-ECE staff in daycares.

In 2022, when Ontario signed on to the national program aimed at lowering fees for parents and expanding availability of care, 58.9 per cent of full-time staff in child-care programs were RECEs — not far off the 60 per cent goal that Ontario agreed to in its deal with the federal government.

But now, that share has declined to 56 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alana Powell, the executive director of the Association of Early Childhood Educators of Ontario, said recruitment is an issue, but retention has been a huge challenge.

"Unfortunately, it's not totally surprising, because RECEs have been telling us for years that wages and working conditions are their biggest challenge, and the reason that many of them are leaving the sector," she said.

"When we hear from early childhood educators about their decisions to leave the workplace, it does come (down) most often to wages and total compensation, too — not just their wages, but access to extended health benefits, dental, vision care, opportunities to participate in an RRSP or a pension program."

Ontario has implemented a wage floor for RECEs, set at $24.86 an hour in 2025. Advocates and some operators have said that not only do the wages need to be higher, but there needs to be a wage grid as well as pensions and benefits in order to make a dent in recruitment and retention challenges.

The total number of full-time RECEs in Ontario child-care programs rose by 3,488 since March 31, 2022, while the number of non-RECE staff rose by 4,426 during that time, the ministry's 2024 annual report shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

It suggests that an earlier overall decline in the numbers of RECEs — government documents have previously said the number decreased by seven per cent between 2019 and 2021 — has been reversed, but perhaps not as quickly as the ministry would like.

The previous workforce document, from January 2023, said that about 14,700 new RECEs would be needed by 2025-26, when the program's full fee reductions are in place. In Ontario, child-care fees at centres in the national program will be an average of $19 a day, capped at $22, with a plan to further reduce them to $10 a day by March 2026.

Andrea Hannen, executive director of the Association of Day Care Operators of Ontario, said some centres are struggling to find and keep enough staff to allow them to operate at full capacity, let alone contemplate expansion.

"It's probably the biggest barrier to, in a lot of cases, to the viability of a lot of licensed centres, because if you don't have all your rooms open you're paying for space that's not really generating any revenue for you, and that's whether you're commercial or not-for-profit," she said.

"It's also ... certainly a barrier to expansion of the federal government's $10-a-day program."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario has committed to creating 86,000 new spaces in the program by the end of 2026, and has so far added 27,993 net new spaces, the recent ministry report said.

Jenna Sudds, federal minister of families, children and social development, said Ontario still has "quite a bit of work" to do to meet that target.

The federal government in the spring announced up to $1 billion in low-cost loans for public and not-for-profit child-care providers to build new spaces and renovate their existing centres, but loans aren't expected to start being awarded until spring of 2025.

"I do want to be clear that the province has adequate funds and has committed to creating those 86,000 spaces," Sudds said in a recent interview.

"The dollars that we've put forward through this low-cost loan fund, absolutely we hope they help, and I'm sure that they will help, but we still expect the province to be doing their part and to be putting in the work to make sure these spaces are created for parents."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario says that a limit on the percentage of for-profit spaces in its deal with the federal government is hampering growth, with Peel Region alone having to turn down more than 2,000 potential spaces under the $10-a-day program because the operators were for-profit.

"Not-for-profit providers play an important role but our municipal partners have told us that they cannot fill the demand alone, which is why we are advocating for more flexibility," Education Minister Jill Dunlop wrote in a statement.

"The cost of delivering child care in Ontario is among the highest in Canada, which is why I'm engaged in collaborative discussion with Minister Sudds to provide flexibility and reasonable funding that recognizes our higher costs."

But Sudds said in her interview that she won't allow Ontario to increase the percentage of for-profit providers.

"What I can say very clearly is that I will not be removing the cap," she said.

"Undoubtedly, there are many for-profit operators in Ontario and in other parts of the country that are in this because they care deeply about providing high-quality care for families, and they genuinely care deeply ... but where there is venture capital, private equity, these are not necessarily operators who are here for the best interests of our children."

The Canadian Press reported last month that several Toronto daycares that appear connected to a venture capital firm are leaving the $10-a-day program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Incoming Trump press secretary says Day 1 executive order may tackle Title 42

    President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…

  • Chris Christie Predicts What Will Cause Demise of Musk-Trump Bromance

    Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon

  • Trump Jabs Elon Over Those Pesky ‘President Musk’ Claims: ‘I’m Safe’

    Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.

  • Missing Rep’s Whereabouts Revealed After Six-Month Absence on Capitol Hill

    Texas Rep. Kay Granger has reportedly been found to be living in a retirement facility that provides memory care after being missing from the Capitol for six months. Serving as the U.S. representative for Texas’s 12th congressional district for over the past two decades, 81-year-old Granger—who did not run for reelection in November and is set to retire January next year—hasn’t cast a vote in Washington D.C. since July, according to her roll call vote page. With her absence sparking concern amon

  • Trump Bizarrely Threatens to Take Back Panama Canal

    President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned that he may take back control of the Panama Canal if Panama does not stop charging the United States “exorbitant” fees. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a late-night Saturday post. “This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop….” Panama charges boats and vessels tariffs to pass through the wat

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video

    "Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he tells rally attendees in Phoenix The post Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • People Are Sharing Who They Think Should Run For President In 2028, And I Can't Believe I Agree With So Many Of These

    We're looking ahead at the next election cycle.

  • Chrystia Freeland pegged by some Liberal MPs as Justin Trudeau's successor if he resigns

    Calls are growing from within the Liberal caucus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader — and some have pegged Chrystia Freeland as their choice to replace him.Twenty-one Liberal MPs have publicly urged Trudeau to resign — many of them within the last week — after Freeland shocked Canadians on Monday by resigning as deputy prime minister and finance minister hours before she was supposed to table the government's fall economic statement.Among the Liberal MPs publicly call

  • A Colorado man is asking his neighbors to sell him their home to solve a 'desperate' situation — what he's doing and why

    His story highlights the struggle to find affordable housing.

  • Becca Balint Says She Overheard GOP Reps Bashing Musk in Congressional Elevator

    A top Democrat has revealed how she overheard GOP representatives bad-mouthing Elon Musk in a Congressional elevator, in reaction to the billionaire tech bro’s legislative meddling. Speaking with SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show on Wednesday—just as an earlier government spending package failed, before a slimmer version was passed in the House and Senate on Friday—Vermont Rep. Becca Balint said she’d been eavesdropping on GOP representatives who apparently had nothing pleasant to say about so

  • Trump threatens to try to take back the Panama Canal. Panama's president balks at the suggestion

    PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump suggested Sunday that his new administration could try to regain control of the Panama Canal that the United States “foolishly” ceded to its Central American ally, contending that shippers are charged “ridiculous” fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

  • Senate passes RFK Stadium legislation in major suprise

    The Senate early Saturday approved legislation to transfer administrative jurisdiction of Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Stadium to the District of Columbia. The legislation had been removed from a continuing resolution to fund the government, which seemed to doom it. But in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Senate approved it by unanimous consent. Since…

  • Biden isn't selling border wall 'junk.' Republicans are in hysterics anyway. | Opinion

    If Trump really is outraged that unused border wall materials are being auctioned off 'for pennies on the dollar,' there's a simple solution.

  • A million taxpayers will soon receive up to $1,400 from the IRS. Who are they and why now?

    Approximately 1 million taxpayers will automatically receive special payments of up to $1,400 from the IRS in the coming weeks. The money will be directly deposited into eligible people's bank accounts or sent in the mail by a paper check.

  • CNN's Tapper Hits GOP Rep Over Spending Bill Chaos: 'Every Time We Go Through This'

    Anchor Jake Tapper predicted that Republicans will still have a "problem" when their party controls Congress and the White House.

  • Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include

  • Leader of Russian-backed breakaway region Abkhazia warns of 'humanitarian catastrophe' amid energy shortages

    Badra Gunba, Abkhazia's self-styled president, said on Saturday he had appealed to Russia again for assistance with electricity supplies after the acting energy minister said earlier this week that Moscow had not replied to the republic's requests for help. Earlier this month, the Abkhazian state energy company, Chernomorenergo, said it was reducing electricity supplies to less than three hours during the day to cope with dwindling supplies.

  • Ukrainian drones strike deep into Russian territory, hundreds of miles from the front line

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

  • Opinion - Kari Lake will face a harrowing task in fixing a very broken VOA

    Changing VOA's culture of radical ideological bias and managerial incompetence won't be easy when she takes her position.