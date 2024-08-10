‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ Season 2 Finds Its Gray Sisters In Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal & Margaret Cho

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is continuing to round out its cast.

Disney revealed at D23 on Saturday the trio of women who will be playing the Gray Sisters — Sandra Bernhard as Anger, Kristen Schaal as Tempest, and Margaret Cho as Wasp.

In Rick Riordan’s ever-expanding world of mythology, the Gray Sisters are old women who share one eye and one tooth, and they operate a “taxi firm” in New York City. They encounter a few of the main characters after scooping them up while they’re on the run in Sea of Monsters.

Bernhard will portray Anger, the Gray Sister in charge of collecting cab fare from heroes who call upon the taxi. Anger impatiently awaits her turn to use the one eye shared between the Sisters.

Schaal will portray Tempest, who currently has the coveted eye shared between the sisters and uses it to peer at the Heroes, read their future, and tease them about their crushes and social lives.

Cho will portray Wasp, the main driver of the Gray Sisters Taxi. She takes the heroes on a high speed and hair-raising journey to Camp Half-Blood. Even though she’s blind most of the time, she’s truly seen it all.

The news comes just about two weeks after the San Diego Comic-Con panel where it was announced that Daniel Diemer was cast as Tyson the Cyclops, who is Percy’s (Walker Scobell) paternal half brother, the son of Poseidon and a nymph.

Production on Season 2 just began in Vancouver one week ago. The cast can’t say much yet about what’s to come, although they did share the smallest of teasers at Disney’s Entertainment Showcase on Friday night.

During the show’s Saturday standalone panel, star Leah Sava Jeffries assured: “Your jaw is going to be on the ground when this season comes out.”

The second installment will follow Percy Jackson (Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) as they embark on a new adventure based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book of Rick Riordan’s best-selling “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series, published by Disney Hyperion.

In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

