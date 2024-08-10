Percy Jackson Season 2 Adds Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho as the Gray Sisters

The Gray Sisters are joining the demigods for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

Disney+ announced on Saturday at D23 that the sisters — Anger, Tempest and Wasp — will be played by Sandra Bernhard (Roseanne), Kristen Schaal (What We Do in the Shadows) and Margaret Cho (All-American Girl), respectively.

Season 2 — which is on track for a 2025 release — will tackle The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s beloved franchise. Fans of the series know the Gray Sisters as a group of old women who share a single eye and tooth. On the TV series, the sisters operate an Olympian taxi service of sorts, and will “give our heroes a ride to camp,” executive producer Jon Steinberg shared.

The casting news comes after Disney+ released the first footage of the forthcoming episodes on Friday, which shows the titular hero taking the chariot reins in what promises to be an eventful season.

Adapted from Riordan’s bestselling book series, the Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of Percy Jackson (played by Walker Scobell), a modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his divine powers when he is tasked with finding the Greek god Zeus’ missing lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth (played by Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy embarked on a cross-country quest to retrieve it and prevent war from breaking out within his family.

As previously reported, joining the Gray Sisters trio in Season 2 is The Midnight Club’s Daniel Diemer, who will portray Tyson, a cyclops and Percy’s half-brother.

The star-studded Season 1 guest cast included Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, the late Lance Reddick as Zeus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Megan Mullally as Alecto aka Mrs. Dodds, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus aka Mr. D, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa, Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit, Suzanne Cryer as Echidna, Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus and Jay Duplass as Hades.

