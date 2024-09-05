The Perfect Couple cast: Netflix murder mystery series characters revealed

The Perfect Couple on Netflix: Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury and Nicole Kidman as his wife Greer (HILARY BRONWYN GAYLE/NETFLIX)

Netflix‘s murder mystery series The Perfect Couple starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber is now available.

When a dead body is discovered on the beach during what is supposed to be a picture-perfect weekend wedding in Nantucket, Kidman and Schreiber are among the suspects.

The series is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestseller of the same name. But who else is in the cast?

Eve Hewson - Amelia Sachs

Irish actress Eve Hewson, 33 plays the bride, Amelia. Her first significant role was in the 2021 film This Must Be the Place.She became well-known after appearing in the Netflix shows Bad Sisters and Behind Her Eyes.Her mother is activist and businesswoman Alison Hewson and her father is U2 lead singer Bono.

Dakota Fanning - Abby Winbury

Dakota Fanning, 30, who first starred as a child in the 2002 film I Am Sam, plays the groom's sister Abby.She starred in Ripley, Coraline, War of the Worlds, and The Cat in the Hat.She was born Hannah Dakota Fanning and comes from an acting family that includes her sister Elle. Her grandfather Rick Arrington played American football for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nicole Kidman - Greer Garrison Winbury

Nicole Kidman plays Greer, the mother of Benji, the groom at the wedding. She is a well-known novelist.Since the late 1990s, the Australian-American actress and producer, 57, has been among the world’s highest-paid actors.Her breakthrough performances came in films including Moulin Rouge, Bangkok Hilton, and Dead Calm.

Ishaan Khatter - Shooter Dival

Indian actor Ishaan Khatter, 28, plays Benji's best friend Shooter Dival.Actor Shahid Kapoor, his half-brother, co-starred with him in the 2005 movie Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!His parts in A Suitable Boy and Beyond the Clouds earned him renown.

Meghann Fahy - Merritt Monaco

American actress Meghann Fahy, 34, became well-known for her role in the soap opera One Life to Live, plays Amelia's closest friend Merritt Monaco.She later starred in The White Lotus, where she and co-star Leo Woodall started a relationship.

Liev Schreiber - Tag Winbury

Liev Schreiber plays Tag, Greer’s husband, and the groom’s father. The American actor, director, screenwriter, and producer, 56, was born Isaac Liev Schreiber.He has acted in numerous Hollywood films and is most known for his portrayal as Ray Donovan, the titular character in the drama series on Showtime.