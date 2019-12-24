Perfect start for Windsor fighter brings her one step closer to MMA dream

Prospect Fighting Championships (PFC), a regional MMA organization based out of southwestern Ontario, is targeting a strawweight championship fight featuring Randi Field — a Windsor mom who burst onto the regional scene with a perfect 2-0 record.

The last fighter to wear the PFC strawweight championship was Randa Markos, but she never defended that title. That's because Markos vacated it after getting called up to the UFC in 2014.

Field, who hopes to follow that same path, said the opportunity to fight for a regional MMA title at such an early stage in her career is exciting and humbling.

"I know it's more eyes on me and more people's lives that I can hopefully help, inspire, or change and make them become better," said Field.

That statement isn't out of left field for the 29-year-old mom, considering the pursuit to "become better" is what got Field started on her mixed martial arts journey.

"I actually was jobless. I live in subsidized housing. I'm a mother to my eight-year-old daughter. I didn't have much going for me," said Field. "I knew the only bit of passion in my life was my love for my child."

Sanjay Maru/CBC More

Without going into much detail, Field said she "hit rock bottom," prompting her father to take her to a local MMA gym at the end of 2013.

Field's father wanted her to pick up a new hobby so she attended a class run by Manny Alfaro, who admits Field initially wasn't his "A+ student."

"There were several incidents. One time, Randi came in with some friends. I don't know if they were hungover or still drunk. She did my class and the entire class was just giggling and messing around — and I'm very serious in my classes," he said.

But things took a turn for the worse when Field "decided to go back to the partying scene," according to Alfaro, who said he kicked Field out of the gym in September 2014.

"I told her I never want to see her again. That was very hard on her," said Alfaro, adding he sent his other students to check up on her during that month-long ban.

"What I wanted to do was shock her. I wanted to make sure that the lesson was learned — and it was. She completely stopped everything. She changed her whole life."

Sanjay Maru/CBC More

Alfaro said Field felt she was "losing something in her life," far more important than partying and hanging out with people who could negatively influence her. About one month after Field was kicked out of the gym, Alfaro asked her to return — but with a catch.

