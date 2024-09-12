‘A perfect world’: Billionaire reacts to view during ‘risky’ SpaceX mission

A view of Earth and the Dragon capsule’s Skywalker spacewalk platform shortly after the Polaris Dawn crew launched into an orbit - SpaceX

The billionaire who on Thursday completed the first spacewalk by a private citizen in history said ‘Earth sure looks like a perfect world’ from his view in space.

“Back home we have a lot of work to do,” said Jared Isaacman who led and paid for SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission, “But from here, the Earth sure looks like a perfect world’.

Mr Isaacman made the observation upon opening the hatch of his space capsule and taking a glimpse of earth.

He then got out and carried out a 12-minute spacewalk, considered one of the most perilous activities an astronaut can do in orbit.

He was then followed by Sarah Gillis, a mission specialist, who carried out the second.

After the mission’s completion, Nasa’s top official called it a “giant leap forward” for space travel.

“Today’s success represents a giant leap forward for the commercial space industry and Nasa’s long-term goal to build a vibrant US space economy,” said Bill Nelson.

03:10 PM BST

03:00 PM BST

Elon Musk congratulates SpaceX astronauts

01:59 PM BST

‘Spacewalk mission another step towards space tourism’

Dr Ian Whittaker, a space physics expert at Nottingham Trent University, said SpaceX’s mission marks another step towards space tourism.

“The success of the first non space agency astronaut spacewalk is extremely exciting for the private space industry as it is the first step on a longer road towards space tourism,” Dr Whittaker said.

“The high cost will mean that only the ultra rich get to experience this for now but putting this cost in the hands of businesses means that taxpayer money can be used for other purposes.”

He continued: “The custom space suit design has had a successful test and it is great to see some positive news regarding space exploration this year.”

01:19 PM BST

01:03 PM BST

Spacewalk mission officially complete

The spacewalk is now officially over as the repressurisation process has finally completed, SpaceX has confirmed.

The Polaris Dawn spacewalk is now complete, marking the first time commercial astronauts have completed a spacewalk from a commercial spacecraft! Congratulations to @rookisaacman, @Gillis_SarahE, @KiddPoteet, @annawmenon, and to all the SpaceX teams! — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2024

12:22 PM BST

Repressurisation of Dragon now under way

Ms Gillis confirmed she has closed the hatch and now repressurisation of the Dragon capsule is under way.

“Pressure indicates good seal,” mission control told the astronauts.

12:15 PM BST

Second spacewalk complete

Ms Gillis has now reentered the Dragon capsule after spending 12 minutes testing out SpaceX’s new suits.

She carried out the same maneuvers as Mr Isaacman, which included suit mobility tests as the Dragon capsule flew between Australia and Antarctica

12:07 PM BST

Second SpaceX astronaut leaves capsule

Ms Gillis has now left the Dragon capsule.

She is expected to stay out there for 12 minutes, the same time as Mr Isaacman, to carry out the same suit tests.

12:05 PM BST

Second SpaceX astronaut prepares to leave Dragon capsule

Sarah Gillis, the mission specialist, is now preparing to exit the capsule and carry out the mission’s second spacewalk.

12:05 PM BST

12:04 PM BST

Mission commander completes mobility tests

Polaris Dawn’s mission commander Jared Isaacman has now completed his suit mobility tests and is back inside the Dragon capsule.

11:53 AM BST

‘It looks like a perfect world...’

Mr Isaacman has now exited the capsule.

He is attached to life support systems by an umbilical hose that provides power, communications and oxygen.

Mr Isaacman has started the suit tests against the Earth’s backdrop.

“Back at home we still have a lot of work to do,” he said as he exited the capsule before adding: “But from here it looks like a perfect world.”

He said later on: “It’s gorgeous.”

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire mission commander, has exited the capsule - SpaceX

11:50 AM BST

Mission commander opens hatch into space

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire mission commander, has exited the Dragon capsule.

11:44 AM BST

‘Go to open hatch’

Isaacman has been given the all-clear to open the hatch.

The crew is in the process of venting any residual atmosphere.

11:43 AM BST

Mission commander about to open Dragon capsule hatch

Depressurisation is now complete.

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire mission commander, is preparing to exit the capsule.

11:42 AM BST

Pictured: billionaire mission commander prepares to exit capsule

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire mission commander, prepares to exit the capsule - SpaceX

11:32 AM BST

‘Pre-breathe’ process complete

The cabin will now be vented, which is expected to last around eight minutes.

The pressure inside the cabin and the suits will now start to drop.

The capsule will remain completely depressurised during the entire spacewalk, and the whole crew will need to rely on their SpaceX-developed spacesuits for oxygen.

11:22 AM BST

Leak checks complete

All four suits have passed their leak checks, SpaceX has confirmed.

The final ‘pre-breathe’ is under way to help purge all remaining nitrogren from the astronauts’ bodies.

11:17 AM BST

Spacewalk begins

The pressurisation of the SpaceX suits has now begun, meaning the spacewalk - known officially as Extravehicular Activity (EVA) - is now under way.

SpaceX officials confirmed the mission is “go for spacewalk”.

The purpose of the mission is to test new SpaceX technology, including the suits, which are much thinner than those worn by astronauts on previous Nasa missions.

11:00 AM BST

Spacewalk mission under way

The crew members will be referred to in the live broadcast as follows:

EV1: Jared Isaacman, commander

EV2: Sarah Gillis

Support 1: Scott Poteet

Support 2: Anna Menon

The Polaris Dawn crew is suited up and ready for the spacewalk.

10:54 AM BST

Why are suit leak checks necessary?

Suit leak checks, which will occur at the start of the spacewalk, are an “extremely important” part of the process, according to a SpaceX employee speaking on the live broadcast.

The process takes a few minutes, he added, and will involve checking that all zippers and compartments in the suit are closed properly.

10:51 AM BST

Spacewalk minutes away

The start of SpaceX’s spacewalk is expected to begin in seven minutes.

The astronauts will carry out their final suit checks at 10.58am before Jared Isaacman, the mission commander, exits the capsule at 11.31am.

10:30 AM BST

Astronauts to carry out 12-minute spacewalk

Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis will separately exit the Dragon capsule for 12 minutes each and perform a series of suit mobility tests during the spacewalk, SpaceX has said in its latest update.

10:22 AM BST

Astronauts begin putting on spacesuits

SpaceX’s broadcast is now live, with one of the hosts confirming that the astronauts have begun the process of putting their spacesuits on.

“They’ve been undergoing a process called pre-breathing, where the atmosphere pressure inside Dragon is slowly decreased and oxygen is increased, to prepare their bodies for the [spacewalk] suit environment,” the host said.

The crew has been in what's known as pre-breathe since shortly after their arrival in space, which prepares them for the environment inside the EVA suits by gradually lowering Dragon's cabin pressure and increasing the oxygen concentration — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2024

10:08 AM BST

Musk teases spacewalk as live broadcast begins

09:57 AM BST

Minute-by-minute schedule of SpaceX’s mission

10.58am (UK time): Procedure starts with suit purge and leak checks

11.28am: Hatch unlocked and opened

11.31am: Jared Isaacman, mission commander, exits and starts testing suits

11.44am: Mr Isaacman returns to his seat

11.49am: Sarah Gillis, mission specialist, exits

11.57am: Ms Gillis returns to her seat

11.58am: Hatch closed and repressurisation begins

12.48pm: Repressurisation complete

09:17 AM BST

Why is this spacewalk so risky?

Only government-funded astronauts with several years of training have done spacewalks in the past.

This time it will be the privately funded Polaris Dawn capsule which, at an altitude of 700 km (435 miles), will be completely depressurised - leaving the crew relying on just their slim, SpaceX-developed spacesuits for oxygen.

During the spacewalk, Isaacman and Gillis will exit the Crew Dragon tethered by an oxygen line while Poteet and Menon stay within.

The crew has however spent over two years of training with SpaceX mission simulations and “experiential learning” in challenging, uncomfortable environments.

Poteet, a retired fighter pilot and member of the crew, told reporters last month: “I can tell you without a doubt this has been some of the most challenging training that I’ve ever experienced.”

08:38 AM BST

‘State-of-the-art’ technology of new spacesuit

Today is all about SpaceX’s new EVA - or extra-vehicular activity - suits, which will be tested by mission commander Jared Isaacman and engineer Sarah Gillis as they emerge from their capsule.

According to SpaceX:

The EVA suit provides greater mobility, a state-of-the-art helmet heads-up display (HUD) and camera, new thermal management textiles, and materials borrowed from Falcon’s interstage and Dragon’s trunk. All of these enhancements to the EVA suit are part of a scalable design, allowing teams to produce and scale to different body types as SpaceX seeks to create greater accessibility to space for all of humanity.

08:04 AM BST

Pictured: Crew hold call with veterans charity

The entire crew held a video call with representatives of veterans charity Folds of Honor, which provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Crew meet with American veterans charity as they prepare for first ever commercial spacewalk

07:45 AM BST

Who are the Polaris Dawn crew?

The mission commander is private astronaut and billionaire Jared Isaacman. The launch is his second spaceflight, having flown with SpaceX on its Inspiration4 mission in 2021.

Isaacman, who founded Shift4 payments, has a net worth of around $2bn. He is an accomplished pilot with over 7,000 hours of flying and owns the world’s largest private fighter jet fleet, the Black Diamond Jet Team, which conducts acrobatic demonstrations.

He’ll conduct the spacewalk with Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX engineer and mission specialist who has previously trained astronauts for their flights on the company’s rockets.

They are joined by Scott Poteet, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel with 3,200 hours of flying experience on military jets and 400 hours of combat experience.

The final crew member is Anna Menon, a SpaceX engineer and the flight’s medical officer. She has worked on mission control for multiple NASA and SpaceX missions.

Polaris Dawn is go for launch pic.twitter.com/tx1gUyZjZr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 10, 2024

07:21 AM BST

Elon Musk teases spacewalk

Elon Musk, who founded SpaceX, has teased the company’s launch on X.

Live deep space walk coming up soon! https://t.co/LgtbfIABtx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2024

07:17 AM BST

Spacewalk delayed by three hours, says SpaceX

SpaceX has said that today’s spacewalk will still happen but it has been delayed by around three hours.

A SpaceX statement read: “All systems are looking good for the Polaris Dawn crew to perform the first spacewalk from Dragon today,” the company said, adding that the live stream will be starting at 4:55am ET (9:55am BST).”

07:14 AM BST

Welcome to our live blog

Good morning and welcome to our live blog.

We’ll bring you the latest updates from SpaceX’s attempt to carry out a private spacewalk.