Who will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

Donald Trump is due to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at his inauguration on Jan 20, 2025.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to flood into Washington, DC for the ceremony at the US Capitol, where Mr Trump and JD Vance will take their oaths of office.

As well as a parade to the White House accompanied by a marching band, spectators are traditionally treated to a string of musical performances, with the likes of John Legend and Lady Gaga taking to the stage in recent years.

It is not yet known who will play at the ceremony, but it is likely Mr Trump may call on those who performed at his 2016 inauguration, as well as some familiar faces who have joined him on the campaign trail this year.

Who performed at the 2017 inauguration?

Mr Trump’s 2016 victory came as a surprise to many, and his team is said to have asked a number of musical acts to perform who turned him down.

Elton John, Celine Dion, Kiss and Garth Brooks are among those said to have snubbed the president-elect’s offer, though Mr Trump has disputed these claims.

The acts who did perform at an event the night before his 2017 inauguration included The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, rock band 3 Doors Down and country singer Toby Keith.

Rock band 3 Door Down were among performers at the 2017 inauguration for Trump - Scott Legato/Getty Images

Other performers included country musician Lee Greenwood, DJ Ravidrums and The Piano Guys.

On the day itself, Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem.

However, the singer, whose sister is transgender, later criticised Mr Trump for his administration’s policy on LGBT+ rights.

Who performed at Joe Biden’s inauguration?

In 2021, Joe Biden had support from a string of high-profile celebrities at his inauguration. Jennifer Lopez performed two songs, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem and country singer Garth Brooks also made an appearance.

Later that evening, there were performances from acts including Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake as part of a TV special hosted by Tom Hanks.

If Kamala Harris had won on Nov 5, she may well have called on a host of similar stars.

Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen were among those who endorsed the Democratic candidate and performed at her campaign rallies.

Ms Harris’s A-list stars on the campaign trail were met with some criticism, with Mr Trump saying during a rally: “Joe Biden is asleep, and Kamala is at a dance party with Beyoncé.”

The sound bite was seized upon on social media and remixed into a song, with users posting dances to the audio on TikTok, Instagram and X.

Who might perform at Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration?

Carrie Underwood, the country star who rose to fame on American Idol and became one of the best-selling artists of all time, will perform immediately after the ceremony.

The singer will perform “America the Beautiful”, which was also delivered after Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Underwood, who has faced backlash from some liberal fans for her involvement in Mr Trump’s ceremony, said: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

She will sing to an accompaniment from the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Another performer on the cards, who has not been confirmed, is Kid Rock. The musician has been a vocal supporter of Mr Trump and recently joined the president-elect’s entourage at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event.

The singer also revved up the crowd at Trump rallies with a series of performances, and it would not be a surprise to see him reprise his act on Jan 20.

Kid Rock, who featured at Mr Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, is among possible performers for his inauguration - Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Other singers who have voiced their support for Mr Trump on the campaign trail include Greenwood, who performed at Mr Trump’s controversial Madison Square Garden rally.

Greenwood’s God Bless The USA was a regular fixture of Mr Trump’s rallies throughout the election cycle.

Another artist who could perform is Mary Millben, who sang the national anthem at both Mr Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally and the Republican National Convention in July.

Millben has performed for four US presidents including Mr Trump, whom she backed in the election.

One surprise artist who stands a chance of appearing is Kanye West, who has been a vocal Maga supporter in the past. Asked earlier this year if he would be voting Republican, the Gold Digger singer said: “Yeah, of course. It’s Trump all day.”

Who will attend inauguration day?

President Biden is set to attend inauguration day, even though Mr Trump failed to attend his in 2021.

“This president believes in the peaceful transfer of power, and that’s what you’re going to see this president do,” a White House spokeswoman said.

“It’s not about him. It’s about the American people. That’s what the American people need to see regardless of who wins.”

Mr Trump was sworn in in 2017 surrounded by family members - EPA/Justin Lane

Besides the outgoing president and vice-president, guests generally include members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, high-ranking military officers, former presidents and vice-presidents and Medal of Honor recipients.

When Mr Trump was sworn in as president in 2017, he took the oath surrounded by members of his family as well as politicians and dignitaries.

All living former presidents attended, as did former first ladies, including Hillary Clinton, who had just lost to Mr Trump in the presidential campaign.