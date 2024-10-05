Performing arts festival to debut in town centre

Visitors to the Symphony of the Senses exhibition will be able to create different colours and sounds at the touch of a button [Made with Many]

A "human arcade", street performers, and an array of sensory installations are set to feature at an performing arts festival on Saturday.

The Well Creative festival in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, will exhibit work at venues all over the town centre combining art, theatre, dance, and music.

Produced by Made with Many, a community-led arts programme, the event is funded by the Arts Council England with National Lottery.

Becky Carrier, youth projects co-ordinator at Made with Many, said it was "really exciting" to host the "first flagship [arts] festival for Wellingborough".

The human arcade, featuring a life-sized whack-a-mole, is set to be one of the "highlights" of Well Creative [Made with Many]

The work will be hosted at venues across Wellingborough including Market Street, the Market Square, Pebble Lane, Wellingborough Library and Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Acts on display include a life-sized Slinky interacting with shoppers, ten "surreal" bee hives, and three Curious Creatures performing in the street.

Quinton Green, aka Mr Milisé, will host the People’s Stage where local people will be showcasing their talent, with acts including the 11th Bard of Northampton Kezzabelle Ambler.

Local artists will be dotted around, working in a variety of styles and mediums, creating new artworks live on the day inspired by Wellingborough town centre.

Well Creative is free and runs from 09.30 to 16.30 BST.

