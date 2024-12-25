Period Cramps Just as Painful as Heart Attacks? Science Doesn't Say

Why is there not a rating on this post? There's not enough verified evidence for us to definitively confirm or debunk this rumor. Contact us if you have credible information to share. We'll update this post as necessary.

The claim that period cramps can be as painful as a heart attack has circulated online for years, gaining renewed attention through viral posts on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

For instance, in July 2024, Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler posted a video on the two platforms responding to a comment that read: "Apparently period cramps hurt just as much as heart attacks."

In the 9-second clip, he agreed with the statement, saying: "That is not cap" — which is Gen Z (Generation Z) slang for "that is not a lie" — and showed a screenshot of a University College London (UCL) article titled: "Doctors finally confirm period pain can be as painful as a heart attack." His Instagram post had amassed more than 1.2 million likes as of this writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other viral posts spreading the claim featured comedian Sasheer Zamata stating: "Doctors are now saying that the pain we feel when we experience period cramps is equivalent to the pain we feel when we have a heart attack."

The claim also appeared elsewhere on TikTok, Instagram, Reddit and Facebook.

However, this was not the first time the rumor had circulated online. Snopes previously covered this topic in December 2016.

In short, while some individuals may perceive menstrual cramps as being as painful as a heart attack, this claim is not supported by scientific evidence. Instead, it originated from a single anecdotal quote. No scientific study validating this comparison could be found.

Source of the Claim

The origin of this claim can be traced back to a 2016 article by business and technology news outlet Quartz, which quoted John Guillebaud, professor of reproductive health at UCL. In Quartz's article, titled, "Period pain can be 'almost as bad as a heart attack.' Why aren't we researching how to treat it?" Guillebaud stated that patients had described menstrual pain as "almost as bad as having a heart attack."

ADVERTISEMENT

The bottom of the article also featured a correction reading: "An earlier version of this article quoted John Guillebaud as saying period pain can be 'as bad as a heart attack,' when in fact he said it can be 'almost as bad.'"

Guillebaud's name also appeared in the background of Wachler's video posted on Instagram and TikTok as part of a screenshot of the authentic aforementioned UCL article.

(Instagram user @drboxerwachler)

The article titled "Doctors finally confirm period pain can be as painful as a heart attack" states: "Professor John Guillebaud (UCL Institute for Women's Health) has conducted research showing that period cramps can be as painful as having a heart attack."

However, this short UCL article does not reference any scientific study to substantiate the claim. Instead, it cites a 2018 report by British newspaper The Mirror, which itself relies on Guillebaud's original 2016 anecdote quote to Quartz. A nearly identical article was published by UCL in 2019, referencing a report by another British newspaper, The Times, that stated: "John Guillebaud, professor of reproductive health at University College London, has compared period pain for some women to having a heart attack."

ADVERTISEMENT

Google search results showed that the exact same text from the above-mentioned UCL articles was also copy-pasted in numerous social media posts and articles.

We have reached out to Wachler, Guillebaud and UCL for a comment and will update this article if we receive a response.

While period pain can be severely debilitating, especially for those with conditions like endometriosis or adenomyosis, which can cause chronic pain and heavy bleeding, comparing it to a heart attack may not be the most constructive approach. In a 2018 article, gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter critiqued the comparison between menstrual cramps and heart attacks, arguing that such analogies are neither useful nor accurate. She emphasized that heart attacks often present with mild or vague symptoms, and that severe chest pain is not always indicative of a heart attack. She also highlighted that the pain mechanisms of menstrual cramps and heart attacks differ significantly, making such direct comparisons misleading.

Snopes has reached out to Gunter and other experts for a comment on whether any studies have found that menstrual cramps are as painful as heart attacks. We will update this article if we receive a response.

In July 2016, we investigated a similar rumor that getting hit in the testicles is hundreds of times more painful than labor or childbirth.

Sources:

Barnett, Emma. An Extract from Emma Barnett's New Book, Period: Why Are Women's Periods Still a Taboo Subject? 24 Aug. 2019, https://www.thetimes.com/life-style/article/an-extract-from-emma-barnett-s-period-why-are-women-s-periods-still-a-taboo-subject-kt282rjqm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evon, Dan. "FACT CHECK: Is a Testicular Blow Exponentially More Painful Than Childbirth?" Snopes, 28 July 2016, https://www.snopes.com//fact-check/testicles-childbirth-pain-comparison/.

Goldhill, Olivia. "Period Pain Can Be 'Almost as Bad as a Heart Attack.' Why Aren't We Researching How to Treat It?" Quartz, 15 Feb. 2016, https://qz.com/611774/period-pain-can-be-as-bad-as-a-heart-attack-so-why-arent-we-researching-how-to-treat-it.

Gunter, Dr Jen. "Comparing Period Cramps with Heart Attacks Isn't Useful or Accurate." Dr. Jen Gunter, 3 Mar. 2018, https://drjengunter.com/2018/03/02/comparing-period-cramps-with-heart-attacks-isnt-useful-or-accurate/.

Mulroy, Zahra. "Period Pain Can Be as Painful as a Heart Attack - and Women Are Rejoicing." The Mirror, 28 Feb. 2018, https://www.mirror.co.uk/lifestyle/health/doctors-finally-confirm-your-period-12103914.

UCL. "Doctors Finally Confirm Period Pain Can Be as Painful as a Heart Attack." UCL News, 1 Mar. 2018, https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/headlines/2018/mar/doctors-finally-confirm-period-pain-can-be-painful-heart-attack.