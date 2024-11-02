Permission granted for 66-bed care home

Permission has been given for a 66-bed care home to be built near the A5 on the outskirts of Telford.

The scheme is part of a larger development in Redhill that includes a new Lidl supermarket, drive-through Costa coffee shop, M&S retail unit and a petrol station.

The wider scheme was approved in July, with outline permission for the care home.

Details of the appearance and layout of the care home have now been given the green light.

A design and access statement submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council said the three-storey facility would be for older people and those with dementia.

The design includes a secure landscaped garden, with designers saying the scheme provided “accommodation that would provide a higher quality of life for residents than more conventionally designed facilities”.

It added that the scheme was “respectful of the character and appearance of the area” and made best use of the site.

Access would be from Marsh Meadow Way, with 25 car park spaces proposed, as well as an ambulance/taxi drop-off area with three disabled/mobility spaces close to the main entrance.

A secure bike store would also be provided, according to the plans.

Those behind the scheme anticipated it would create between 50 and 60 jobs, with staff working on a rotational shift pattern.

“The majority of the jobs created at the care home would also be expected to be filled by suitable candidates from the same local area,” they said.

They added that residents of the home would also be expected to emanate from an area no more than three miles from the site or have relatives within that vicinity.

