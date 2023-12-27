'Perplexing' crime scene in Savanah Soto case leads San Antonio police to launch murder probe

The remains of two individuals located in Texas on Tuesday afternoon are believed to be pregnant 18-year-old woman Savanah Soto, who was reported missing over the weekend, and her boyfriend, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that "detectives right now are looking at this as a possible murder, but we don’t know sure.”

McManus also stated that the medical examiner would have to confirm the identity of the bodies. “It’s a very, very perplexing crime scene ... It's a complex scene."

Soto was last seen Friday in Leon Valley, a city about 10 miles from downtown San Antonio. Soto’s family began to grow concerned when she failed to show up to a doctor’s appointment.

Soto, who was nine months pregnant, was supposed to be induced the day she went missing.

Here’s what we know.

Who is Savanah Soto?

Savanah Soto is pictured pregnant in this photo distributed by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soto, 18, was last seen on Dec. 23 in Leon Valley, about 10 miles from downtown San Antonio. Soto was supposed to be induced that day, but failed to show up at the hospital, according to reports from the area.

Soto's mother, Gloria Cordova, said in a Facebook post a couple days before Christmas that her daughter never showed up for her doctor's appointment, that she was with her boyfriend and that she was worried for her safety.

"Prayer for my baby girl," she wrote.

One family member commented on the post: "Dear Lord please protect her and her baby from the evils of this world."

Soto was recently pictured looking like a beaming mother-to-be, smiling in a figure-hugging dress with flowers draped over her tummy.

Savanah's grandmother, Rachel Soto, wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning that it was "not a good morning for all of us today," but did want to the time to thank everyone for all the prayers and support.

"The Lord took my granddaughter Savannah and great grandson Fabian home. They are angels along with my grandson Ethan. We will be letting everyone know about her services. Thank you again on behalf of my son Chach and myself and my family."

What led up to the discovery of the bodies?

Soto was initially reported missing by family members who were concerned about the young mother since she was pregnant and was past her delivery date.

A Clear Alert was issued for Soto by the San Antonio Police Department, the first law enforcement agency the family contacted.

The purpose of a Clear Alert or the state’s Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert is help police locate and rescue missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Leon Valley Police Department, who was leading the investigation at that point was looking for “additional witnesses and information,” the department said in a news release Tuesday.

“Savannah Nicole Soto's well-being is of utmost concern to us," police said before the bodies were found. "We implore the public to assist us in locating Ms. Soto, ensuring her safety, and reuniting her with her family."

What other details did San Antonio Police provide?

Although the information Chief McManus provided was “preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continued on,” he did confirm that the family was alerted about a vehicle that matched the description provided by law enforcement.

“They were alerted that the car was here, and they called it in,” McManus said.

McManus would not provide an update on the baby, stating, “I’m not going to say anything about whether the person was pregnant or is pregnant. We have to wait for the medical examiner to say that officially.”

He said he wasn't sure whether there was a weapon in the car and that the bodies are believed to have been there for several days. The car was found just a few miles from Soto's apartment.

A woman could be heard weeping in the background as McManus made the grim announcement.

McManus said that the San Antonio Police Department would be handling the case moving forward.

“If Leon Valley has any information, detectives will work with them on that,” McManus said.

Contributing: Amanda Lee Myers; USA Today

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Savana Nicole Soto death investigated as murder, body found in Texas