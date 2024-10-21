Perrie Edwards reveals how romance with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain began
The Little Mix star and England footballer Alex were first linked in late 2016 and confirmed their relationship the following year. The couple welcomed their first child, Axel, in August 2021 and announced their engagement in June 2022. In a new interview with BBC Radio 2, Perrie revealed that her former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson encouraged her to reach out to Alex after seeing him on British TV show Gogglebox. "I feel like Alex and I were meant to be together.”