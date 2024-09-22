Perry Farrell getting help after Dave Navarro fight at Jane's Addiction concert, wife says

Perry Farrell is seeking medical help after punching guitarist Dave Navarro at a recent Jane's Addiction concert, according to the singer's wife.

Etty Lau Farrell shared in an Instagram post on Saturday that she and her husband, 65, are "taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal," following the incident that brought the band's tour to an abrupt end.

"Perry already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist," she wrote. "If you know and love Perry well, you know there's no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know."

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Farrell for comment.

The band shocked fans during a Sept. 13 concert in Boston, which came to a halt after Farrell punched Navarro. Video from the concert showed Farrell being restrained and pulled away. Days later, the band said it was canceling the rest of its tour and issuing refunds.

Etty Lau Farrell, who has been married to Perry since 2002, previously said that her husband grew frustrated because he "felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band," and he was "suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night."

Then when fans in the front row started complaining to Farrell that the band was "too loud and that they couldn't hear him, Perry lost it," she said, also noting that "there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members."

In her post on Saturday, Farrell wrote, "We are equally astonished at Perry's physical outburst as you are − but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit. To that end we apologize."

She added, "With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere.. He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry − unbridled."

In a statement previously shared with USA TODAY, Farrell apologized to "my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday's show." He said his "breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior," and he took "full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

Navarro said in his own statement on social media that the U.S. tour came to an end because a "continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties" of Farrell.

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative," the guitarist said. "We hope that he will find the help he needs. We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."

Jane's Addiction formed in 1985 and is known for songs like "Jane Says" and "Been Caught Stealing." The band was performing on a tour that kicked off in August with original members Farrell, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins.

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman and Jay Stahl

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perry Farrell's wife says he'll get help after Dave Navarro fight