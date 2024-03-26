Perry leaders meet with governor to discuss future of Tyson plant

The Daily Beast

Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik via ReutersDmitry Medvedev, the former president of Russia, said on Monday that those who carried out last week’s terror attack at a concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow “will be killed,” but claimed that it is “much more important” to ensure that anyone who so much as sympathized with the gunmen are put to death.ISIS-K, an Afghanistan-based affiliate group of the so-called Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the horrific slaughter Friday at the Crocus City