Perry Little League Iowa Cubs

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Astros release José Abreu with $30.8 million remaining on his contract
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros released José Abreu on Friday, cutting ties with the former AL MVP less than halfway through a three-year, $58.5 million contract.
- People
Former NBA Star Darius Morris' Cause of Death Revealed a Month After He Died at Age 33
The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard died on May 4
- The Canadian Press
Second-inning rally leads Toronto Blue Jays past Cleveland Guardians 5-0
TORONTO — Addison Barger's first stint in Major League Baseball was a disappointment. His second — granted, just one game so far — is already better.
- USA TODAY Sports
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: CM Punk costs Drew McIntyre; winners, highlights
Who won at WWE Clash at the Castle? See what happened in the WWE premium live event from Scotland.
- Yahoo Sports
Alex Verdugo goes full heel after homering on first pitch at Fenway Park since Yankees-Red Sox trade
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Lynch: Brooks Koepka isn’t a PGA Tour player, but his flex on interviews points to a big problem for his former circuit
PGA Tour players think all they need to do in order to get paid is play golf, and that is about to change.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Major champion calls Pinehurst No. 2 ‘overrated,’ says he prefers nearby course instead
Not everyone shares the love for the course, which is hosting this week's 2024 U.S. Open
- Deadline
Caitlin Clark Says, “Don’t Use My Name To Push Your Agendas”
Caitlin Clark has had it with being the poster girl for everyone’s agenda. Speaking before Thursday’s game, Clark was candid about some who have used perceived slights against the WNBA superstar to push racist and misogynistic tropes, “I think it’s disappointing,” Clark said. “Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women …
- People
Brittany Mahomes Shares Behind-the-Scenes of Husband Patrick’s Super Bowl Ring Ceremony — See the Jewelry!
The Chiefs received their glittering rings on June 13 after winning the 2024 Super Bowl in February
- Yahoo Sports
Michael Chandler responds after Conor McGregor pulls out of long-awaited UFC 303 fight
It's really hard to overstate just how badly agreeing to fight Conor McGregor has worked out for the 38-year-old Chandler.
- CNN
US Open: Exasperated Scottie Scheffler tosses and slams clubs but squeezes into weekend as Ludvig Aberg edges ahead
Many have waxed lyrical about the might of Pinehurst No. 2 across its 117-year history, but on Friday the North Carolina course received perhaps its greatest appraisal yet: it made Scottie Scheffler look human.
- People
Brittany Mahomes Sizzles in Chiefs Red Gown with Fringe at Super Bowl Ring Ceremony: See the Glam Look!
The mom of two rocked a fiery dress styled by the same pro who does Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour costumes!
- USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl rings feature typo
The Kansas City Chiefs' rings, which were unveiled Thursday, list the Miami Dolphins as the AFC's seventh seed instead of the sixth seed.
- People
Caitlin Clark Practices Shooting with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery on Indiana Fever Court After Game
Clark's boyfriend is on the coaching staff for the NBA's Indiana Pacers, who share an arena with the Fever
- Madrid Universal
Real Madrid dealt major setback as Bayern Munich make crucial decision on defender’s future
Real Madrid’s plans for the 2024 summer transfer window changed drastically during the season as the team got stronger over the months, and eventually ended up lifting the La Liga and the Champions ...
- The Canadian Press
Andreescu through to semifinals at Libema Open with win over Osaka
'S-HERTOGENBOSCH — Canada's Bianca Andreescu continued her comeback from injury with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan in quarterfinal action Friday at the Libema Open.
- The Canadian Press
Will Brennan's home run helps Cleveland Guardians past Toronto Blue Jays 3-1
TORONTO — Toronto's struggling offence is beginning to weigh on Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays' other starting pitchers.
- People
Roger Federer Says One of His Four Children Is ‘Getting Serious’ About Playing Tennis (Exclusive)
The retired pro (and dad to two sets of identical twins) says he never pushed his kids into the sport, but that one of them is starting to get more serious about it
- The Canadian Press
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare.
- The Canadian Press
MLB umpire Pat Hoberg appealing discipline following sports betting investigation
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to discipline umpire Pat Hoberg following an investigation into a potential violation of sports gambling policies.