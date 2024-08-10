Perseid meteor shower 2024: How and when to view the brightest, most colorful shower of the whole year

The Perseids will hit their peak next week across the Northern Hemisphere. Here’s how to see it where you live.

The Perseid meteor shower over the Ulanbum grassland in Chifeng city, China, in August 2023. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

On Aug. 11 through Aug. 13, the Perseid meteor shower will be visible in night skies all across the Northern Hemisphere — no telescope required.

The Perseid meteor shower, commonly known as the Perseids, is considered the brightest, most prolific meteor shower of the year. With about 50 to 100 visible meteors per hour streaking across the sky with long “wakes” of light and color, it’s one of the most plentiful showers.

Because of this, the Perseids are the highlight of many a meteor hunter's calendar — but you don’t have to be an astronomer to spot this cosmic display. Here’s how to see the Perseid meteor shower in your own backyard.

☄️ What is the Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseids, named for the constellation Perseus (the point in the sky from which the meteors appear to come, called the radiant), are leftover particles ejected from the comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Earth every 133 years.

Behind these particles trails a cloud of dust and debris — the Perseid cloud — which Earth passes through every year. As our atmosphere collides with this debris, the comet particles disintegrate, creating fiery, colorful streaks in our sky.

Because of its high amount of fireballs — large explosions of light and color — the Perseids are one of the most vibrant showers. These explosions appear very bright and persist longer than those in the average meteor shower.

🗓️ When is the Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseid meteor shower is active and visible annually from mid-July to late August.

This year, the shower will peak between Aug. 11 through Aug. 13, with visibility a few days on either side of that date range.

NASA predicts that skygazers might be able to see 100 meteors per hour during this peak.

⏰ Best time to see the Perseid meteor shower

The Perseids are best viewed from midnight to dawn, when the radiant is highest in the sky — though it is possible to view meteors from the shower as early as 10 p.m.

You will see the most meteors right before dawn, so set your alarm clock early — or be prepared to stay up late!

🔎 Where to look for the Perseid meteor shower

Although the constellation Perseus is the radiant point of the shower, it is not the only place in the sky you should look. So long as the sky is clear, and you’re far enough away from light pollution, the meteors can appear anywhere.

And the more sky, the better: Find an area with a clear view of the horizon, away from trees and tall buildings.

As for how to see the Perseid meteor shower, your naked eye is best. Binoculars and telescopes will only restrict the size of the sky visible to you.

📸 Photos of the Perseid meteor shower

Here’s a look at the 2023 Perseid meteor shower to see what you might be able to expect to see in your backyard this year.

The Perseid meteor shower over Inner Mongolia, China, on Aug. 13, 2023. (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Perseid meteor shower over Gavdos island, Greece, in August 2023. (Photo: Marios Lolos/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Perseid meteor in the sky in 2023, in Ratnapura, Sri Lanka. (Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A meteor streaks across the night sky over the Lick Observatory during the Perseid meteor shower at Mount Hamilton in California in 2023. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Annual Perseid meteor over Ratnapura, Sri Lanka, in 2023. (Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Perseid meteor shower over the Lick Observatory at Mount Hamilton in California in 2023. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Meteor streaking over Trona Pinnacles near Death Valley during annual Perseid meteor showers, in 2019. (Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images)

The Perseid meteor shower above Euphrates poplar trees in Yiwu County, Hami City, Xinjiang Uygur, China. (Cao Xinjia/VCG via Getty Images)