Persian cat is first feline to conquer Three Peaks

Jess Peters with Louis on Scafell Pike in the Lake District after his record-breaking climb - Solent News & Photo Agency

A seven-year-old cat has become the first feline to conquer the Three Peaks.

Louis the Persian cat made history after he climbed the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales – all without being carried.

He completed his third and final mountain on Saturday, when he reached the summit of Scafell Pike, in the Lake District.

He climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland over the August bank holiday, and Snowdon in North Wales in May.

Jess Peters said 'it feels great to have Louis immortalised' - Solent News & Photo Agency

Alongside his owners Jess Peters, 31, and Dan Taylor, 34, Louis spent 29 hours walking up the mountains while on a lead, scaling a total of more than 11,000ft in elevation.

The couple, from Sherfield English, Hants, said: “There are other cats that have climbed mountains, but we have checked and Louis is the first cat to climb the Three Peaks.

“It feels great to have him immortalised.”

Ms Peters and Mr Taylor said that their cat is “a bit like a dog” because he “loves adventures” and frequently wanders to climb trees.

Ms Peters and Dan Taylor said 'luckily the weather for Scafell Pike was beautiful' - Solent News & Photo Agency

On the walks, Louis donned a harness and a lead. His owners also packed multiple different outfits and a coat, in case he got cold.

The couple took water, food, and a blanket, and monitored him with a tracker.

They added that their pet was “better prepared than we were”, revealing that Louis walks six miles a day.

“We were led by him but when he spent too long we made sure he got back on track,” they said.

Mr Taylor, a truck driver in training, said that he and Miss Peters, an aerospace engineer and author, enjoy hiking, and had the idea to take their adventurous pet with them.

He said: “When we first did Snowdon, we thought it would be quite funny to take him with us because he loves adventures.

“For Snowdon and Ben Nevis we had miserable weather, but luckily for Scafell Pike it was beautiful.”

Mr Taylor said he and Ms Peters now have their sights set on taking Louis on further adventures.