Person Allegedly Steals Truck Attached to Camper With People Sleeping Inside

A man and woman sleeping in a camper had a frightening experience recently when they woke up to find that someone had stolen the pickup truck the camper was still attached to, police in Boulder, Colorado, said.

The couple had woken up to “the camper in motion,” after the suspect began driving the stolen truck down the road, and called for help, the Boulder Police Department said. Officers were able to stop the vehicle after the driver turned onto a dead-end street, police said.

Bodycam footage released by police shows officers handcuffing the suspect

Video Transcript

So can you please tell me the truck that you just took, had the owners in the back?

I didn't take this.

Really?

So you weren't driving it?

It's the police.

Can you open up?

Yeah, hi.

All right.

Are you guys?

Ok.

Yes, you are.

Ok.

