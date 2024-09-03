Person critically injured in Labor Day shooting on Kansas City’s East Side

A person was critically injured in a shooting the evening of Labor Day on Kansas City’s East Side, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 6:35 p.m. at a home near East 87th Street and Oldham Road on the border of the Oldham Farms and Loma Vista neighborhoods in Kansas City, said Capt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).