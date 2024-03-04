1 killed in shooting in Palm Beach Gardens apartment

Reuters

Born a few weeks into the Gaza war, infant twins Wesam and Naeem Abu Anza were buried on Sunday, the youngest of 14 members of the same family whom Gaza health authorities say were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah overnight. Their mother, Rania Abu Anza, held one of the twins, its tiny body wrapped in a white shroud, to her cheek and stroked its head during the funeral on Sunday. "My heart is gone," wept Abu Anza, whose husband was also killed, as mourners comforted her.