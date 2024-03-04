1 killed in shooting in Palm Beach Gardens apartment
One person has died in an apparent domestic-related shooting inside an apartment in Palm Beach Gardens, police say.
One person has died in an apparent domestic-related shooting inside an apartment in Palm Beach Gardens, police say.
"To quote a Latvian woman I met on my trip: 'You hear Americans coming like the thunder.'"
Family relations got a little complicated.
Maksym Kuzminov, a 28-year-old Russian helicopter pilot, was living in Spain under a false identity. Authorities found him killed in February.
Erin and Ben Napier's newest client is the cousin of Mandy Buchanan, a Laurel, Miss.-based artist who died in 2022
His death comes as a shock to the British royal family.
The One Direction alum and the influencer have been romantically linked since October 2022
Western leaders have widely blamed Putin for the sudden death of his most prominent critic.
"I regret wasting so much time worried about this."
Rihanna performed at a private pre-wedding bash that Asia's wealthiest man, the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, hosted for his son and bride-to-be.
Even the "good enough" parent may be considered an emotionally unavailable parent.
Rihanna delivers 19-song performance in first ‘real show’ in eight years
The Spanish royal family are set to mark the heartbreaking loss of their family member Fernando Gómez-Acebo. See details.
Princess Charlotte of Wales is the late Princess Diana's double in a touching childhood photo from 19697 unearthed by Earl Spencer on Instagram
The former couple spent time at a local park in Augoura Hills, California, earlier this week
"A friend of mine once said: Men have to assess IF there is danger. Women have asses HOW MUCH danger there is."
What happens when the son of Asia's richest man is about to get married? Tycoons from around the world, heads of state, as well as Hollywood and Bollywood stars descended on the small western Indian city of Jamnagar on Friday where billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani is kickstarting a big fat wedding celebration for his youngest son. The nearly 1,200-person guest list includes pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Picha, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan.
Asghari tied the knot with the pop star in June 2022. He filed for divorce just 14 months later.
Actress Kate Winslet and director Jim Threapleton welcomed their daughter Mia in 2000
Born a few weeks into the Gaza war, infant twins Wesam and Naeem Abu Anza were buried on Sunday, the youngest of 14 members of the same family whom Gaza health authorities say were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah overnight. Their mother, Rania Abu Anza, held one of the twins, its tiny body wrapped in a white shroud, to her cheek and stroked its head during the funeral on Sunday. "My heart is gone," wept Abu Anza, whose husband was also killed, as mourners comforted her.
Guests from Bill Gates to some of Bollywood's biggest stars attended billionaire Mukesh Ambani's celebration of his son's wedding to Radhika Merchant.