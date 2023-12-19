Person dies after crash
Shuniah, Ont. — A 63-year-old Longlac resident died on Sunday afternoon after a crash between a transport truck and two passenger vehicles east of Thunder Bay closed Highway 11-17 for nearly 12 hours. The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. in Shuniah Township near Mirror Lake, police said. Provincial police said the Longlac resident died in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries. The OPP no longer names people who die in road collisions. Other people in Sunday's crash received minor injuries, police said. A cause of the crash has not been released. The highway was closed until midnight while police investigated.
CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER, The Chronicle-Journal