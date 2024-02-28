Person dies in house fire in east end of St. John's

A person has died as a result of a house fire in St. John's early Tuesday morning. The fire was in an attached home on Watson Street. (2/27/2024) (Paul Pickett/CBC - image credit)

A person has died as a result of a house fire on Watson Street in St. John's on Tuesday morning, says the St. John's regional fire department.

The fire department says there is considerable fire and smoke damage to the attached home, as well as some smoke damage to the neighbouring homes, but firewalls prevented the flames from spreading.

The person who died was in the home alone, according to the fire department.

Earlier this month, a woman died as a result of a house fire in the same neighbourhood.

